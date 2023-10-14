PASADENA, MD — The 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament, held on September 28, 2023, at the Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, has set a historic benchmark, raising an impressive $250,000 for the not-for-profit organization serving Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties. With an abundance of sponsors and the participation of over 250 golfers, this year’s event proved to be a resounding success. A total of 60 teams hit the links at the 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament including Terri Hussman, Rachel Acevedo, Katie Schoff and Jackie Reinauer. Credit: Elyzabeth Marcussen / Hospice of the Chesapeake Elise Moscati was among the prize winners at the 20th annual Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament. Moscati won both women’s individual prizes: Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin. Credit: Elyzabeth Marcussen / Hospice of the Chesapeake Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Golf Committee stands on the putting green before the start of the tournament. Pictured from left are Laura and Tony Toskov, Brian Chisholm, Scott Mielke, Patrick Taylor, Randy Pleasant, Ken Stanley, Chris Wilson, Tom Hogan, Lauren Thurston and Nicole Lapier. Not pictured are Charlie Bagley, Brian Flynn, Robert Gazic, Charlie Priola, Challie Samaras, John Warner Sr. and Jimmy Wilburn. Credit: Elyzabeth Marcussen / Hospice of the Chesapeake

The tournament, widely known for its tradition of fundraising excellence, once again exceeded expectations with the enthusiastic support of sponsors. The tournament was graced by the presence of prestigious sponsors, including the Masters level sponsor, The Michael Stanley Foundation, U.S. Open sponsors All Green Management, Brown’s Toyota of Glen Burnie, and First National Bank, Augusta sponsor Greenberg Gibbons, and Heritage sponsors such as Carpet and Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Inc., Heinsohn Contracting Inc., Thomas Howell, and Twin Oaks Consulting. Additionally, Pebble Beach sponsors, including Charter Financial Group, DataLink Interactive, First Citizen’s Bank, FLOHOM Inc., Green Point Wellness, Gunther Refuse Services, HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, Shore United Bank, Sturbridge Development Company, and Winegardner GMC Prince Frederick, provided vital support to make the event a resounding success.

The day began with a warm welcome as golfers enjoyed an omelet bar to kick off the festivities. As the day unfolded, participants were treated to a mid-game feast of shrimp and bourbon and a delectable grilled lunch. The event culminated in a gourmet awards banquet, capping off a day filled with camaraderie and goodwill.

The Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament is meticulously planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, a dedicated group of volunteers who work tirelessly to create an unforgettable outing. Their efforts aim to support the essential programs and services this hometown hospice provides to those living with and affected by advanced illness.

The resounding success of this year’s tournament underscores the unwavering support of the local community and corporate sponsors, showcasing the power of collective effort in contributing to the community’s welfare. As the tournament celebrates its 20th year, it is already considering the 21st annual Golf Tournament, scheduled for September 26, 2024, at the Queenstown Harbor Golf Course. The event’s legacy continues to grow, promising even greater accomplishments in the years to come.

In a year marked by exceptional generosity and enthusiasm, the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Tournament stands as a shining example of the positive impact a dedicated community can achieve when united by a common cause. With funds raised reaching new heights, the tournament will undoubtedly continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those served by the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

