SPARKS, Md. – In a significant development for the sport of lacrosse, head coach Ginny Capicchioni and her coaching staff have unveiled the 48-player roster for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Box Training Team. These athletes were selected following an extensive talent identification process that included three player ID camps conducted from May to August. Notably, former Navy women’s lacrosse goalkeeper Ingrid Boyum (’18) has secured a spot on the roster.

This announcement marks a historic moment in the world of lacrosse as it is the first time that World Lacrosse will host a women’s championship in box lacrosse, and the U.S. Women’s Box Training Team is gearing up to represent the nation on this global stage.

The road to the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships in Utica, N.Y., includes intensive training camps this fall. All three training camps will be held at St. Luke’s Sports Center in Whitehall, Pa., on the weekends of Nov. 4-5, Dec. 2-3, and Dec. 16-17.

The training team roster comprises 42 runners and six goalies, showcasing diverse talent, including U.S. national team players in field lacrosse and current college players. Notable names on the roster include U.S. senior team gold medalists Kristen Carr, Ally Kennedy, Ally Mastroianni, Charlotte North, Kylie Ohlmiller, and Haley Warden.

In goaltending, the U.S. Women’s Box Training Team features two former U.S. 19 team members – Madison Doucette and Rachel Vallarelli – and two-time Athletes Unlimited individual champion Taylor Moreno.

This journey to the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships is made possible by the support of key sponsors, including Nike, MedStar Health, Gait, Cascade, Stryker, and Athletic Republic.

The complete roster for the U.S. Women’s Box Training Team is as follows:

Runners (42)

Olivia Adamson – Syracuse ’25 Erin Bakes – USC ’21 / Georgetown (Gr.) Abby Bosco – Penn ’21 / Maryland (Gr.) Mackenzie Burns – Stony Brook ’19 Kristen Carr – North Carolina ’10 Amanda Chasin – Campbell ’19 Patricia Columbia-Walsh – Penn ’26 Casey Cummo – Michigan ’19 Juliette Cusano – Tusculum ’21 McKenna Davis – Boston College ’25 Emma DeGennaro – Brown ’20 Marge Donovan – Princeton ’22 / Maryland (Gr.) Riley Ewing – Ohio State ’21 Molly Garrett – Michigan ’20 Melissa Hawkins – Vanderbilt ’22 Emily Hawryschuk – Syracuse ’20 Ally Kennedy – Stony Brook ’20 Charlene Lazore – St. Lawrence Nicole Levy – Syracuse ’19 Molly Little – Denver ’20 Ally Mastroianni – North Carolina ’21 Olivia Mattis – James Madison ’25 Izzy McMahon – USC ’20 Quinn Melidona – Michigan ’20 Lucy Munro – Northwestern ’26 Charlotte North – Boston College ’21 Kylie Ohlmiller – Stony Brook ’18 Helen Park – Arizona State ’25 Emma Powlin – Albany ’18 Andrea Reynolds – Boston College ’24 Meghan Rode – Syracuse ’26 Melissa Sconone – North Carolina ’23 / Hofstra (Gr.) Sam Swart – Syracuse ’21 Courtney Taylor – Temple ’21 / Boston College (Gr.) Finley Ueland – USC ’22 Taylor VanThof – Loyola ’19 Caroline Wakefield – North Carolina ’21 Tianna Wallpher – Towson ’18 Emma Ward – Syracuse ’24 Haley Warden – James Madison ’18 Cecilia Webb – Virginia ’27 Kayla Wood – North Carolina

Goalies (6)

Ingrid Boyum – Navy ’18 Madison Doucette – Northwestern ’22 / Johns Hopkins (Gr.) Taylor Moreno – North Carolina ’21 Brittany Pealo Mira Shane – Michigan ’19 Rachel Vallarelli – UMass ’15

The inclusion of such a talented and diverse group of athletes in the U.S. Women’s Box Training Team reflects the growing popularity and inclusivity of lacrosse. As the team embarks on its journey to the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships, all eyes will be on these remarkable athletes as they aim to make history on the global stage.

