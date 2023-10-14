St. Mary’s City, MD – On October 18, at 11:30 a.m., St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host Musician-in-Residence Brian Ganz as he continues his captivating series, “Chopin’s Virtuosic Summit.” The performance will take place in the Recital Hall of the Dodge Performing Arts Center on the college campus and will be the second installment of this four-part musical journey. Ganz’s presentation will encompass a discussion and performance of Etudes 5, 6, 7, and 8 from Chopin’s renowned set of 12 Etudes, Op. 25. This event is open to the public and free of charge.

Ganz, a celebrated pianist, emphasizes the timeless appeal of Chopin’s compositions, stating, “Chopin’s 250 or so works are almost without question the most beloved ever composed for piano. Many of them are within the technical reach of advanced amateur pianists, but about half of them are supremely demanding for even the most seasoned professionals. This year, I am setting out to tackle the pinnacle of those demanding works, the 12 Etudes, or Studies, Op. 25. What is truly miraculous about them is that despite the fact that they are so hard to play, it is their beauty that the listener notices above all. For Part 2, I’ll be playing Etudes 5-8, which includes the two hardest of the 12 for me, the one in thirds, number 6, and the one in sixths, number 8. It will be great fun to take a deep dive with the listeners into the challenges and beauties of these 4 etudes.”

Brian Ganz’s reputation as a virtuoso pianist is well-established. He has performed as a soloist with world-renowned orchestras such as the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the National Philharmonic, the Baltimore Symphony, the National Symphony, the City of London Sinfonia, and L’Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte Carlo. Ganz has graced many of the world’s most prestigious concert halls and has had the privilege of working with esteemed conductors such as Leonard Slatkin, Mstislav Rostropovich, Pinchas Zukerman, Jerzy Semkow, and Yoel Levi.

Critics have praised Ganz’s musical prowess, with a critic from La Libre Belgique describing his work as “fabulous” and remarking on how he “lives music with a generous urgency” that brings “his public into a state of intense joy.”

This event promises to be a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts to delve into the complexities and artistic brilliance of Chopin’s Etudes, particularly those renowned for their technical demands. Ganz’s insights and performances are expected to provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of these musical masterpieces.

The program is open to the public, and admission is free. For more information about the event, please call (240) 895-4498 or visit the official event page at https://bit.ly/2YCPDKS. Don’t miss this chance to witness Brian Ganz’s exceptional talent and explore the exquisite world of Chopin’s music.

