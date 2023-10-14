LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 14, 2023) – A harrowing incident unfolded on Friday, October 13, 2023, when a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) carrying five juveniles collided in the area of Holly Bank Drive and Burning Oaks Drive in Mechanicsville, MD. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies promptly responded to the scene, launching an investigation into the accident that hospitalized four young occupants.

Preliminary findings suggest that a Massimo Buck UTV, operated by a juvenile, was transporting four additional juvenile passengers when the vehicle unexpectedly left the roadway, resulting in the ejection of all occupants. The incident occurred at approximately 5:11 p.m., casting a shadow over the usually quiet neighborhood.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, and the injured youngsters were swiftly transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C., three airlifted and one taken by ambulance. The fifth occupant fortunately escaped without the need for further medical treatment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Unit was called to spearhead the investigation. Initial observations have pointed to operator error as a potential contributing factor to the tragic accident. Still, the exact circumstances that led to the UTV leaving the roadway are yet to be determined.

Authorities seek information from potential witnesses who can shed light on the collision or the events leading up to it. Sgt. Brian Connelly, overseeing the case, can be reached at 301-475-4200, ext. 8010, or via email at brian.connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov.

In addition, witnesses can contact Crime Solvers around the clock at 301-475-3333. For those who prefer to text their tips they can do so by entering 274637 in the “TO” field of their messaging app, then typing “Tip239” in the message block and selecting “SEND.” It’s important to note that “Tip239” is case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as shown.

Crime Solvers, a community resource that values anonymity, encourages individuals to come forward with information without disclosing their identity. Those who provide valuable information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, making it an incentive for residents to help the authorities in this investigation.

The tragic collision is a stark reminder of the importance of safety, mainly when operating vehicles like UTVs, which can pose risks when not used responsibly. As the investigation unfolds, the St. Mary’s County community and authorities come together in their quest for answers and to ensure the well-being of the young individuals involved. Further developments will be reported as the investigation progresses and any new information comes to light.

Like this: Like Loading...