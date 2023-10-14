WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has introduced the Winter Woodland Animals stamps, paying homage to the captivating wildlife in North America’s woodlands. These new stamps spotlight four iconic creatures – the white-tailed deer, rabbits, foxes, and owls – which symbolize the natural beauty of the American landscape.

White-tailed deer, renowned for their graceful beauty and agility, are among North America’s most prevalent species of deer. Often seen as a symbol of the wilderness, they are celebrated for their classic charm. Conversely, rabbits are often found at the forest’s periphery, where they forage for food in gardens, yards, and meadows.

The fox, known for its adaptability and resilience, has conquered various environments and displayed remarkable survival skills. These cunning creatures have thrived in almost every habitat, embodying the essence of wildlife’s ability to adapt. Owls, fascinating birds of prey, prefer nesting in tree cavities or abandoned nests left behind by other birds.

The Winter Woodland Animals stamps feature whimsical graphic illustrations of these remarkable creatures. Designed by Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the USPS, and illustrated by Katie Kirk using geometric shapes and bold, solid colors, the stamps showcase each animal within its winter habitat. The illustrations were digitally created, and the words “Forever/USA” appear prominently at the top of each stamp.

Wildlife enthusiasts, collectors, and stamp enthusiasts have met these stamps with enthusiasm. They offer a delightful way to connect with nature’s beauty, bringing the majesty of North American woodlands to your mailbox.

Customers interested in these unique stamps and other philatelic products can conveniently purchase them through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by phone at 844-737-7826, or by traditional mail through USA Philatelic. Additionally, select Post Office locations across the country offer these stamps. Customers can explore the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon for officially licensed stamp products.

The United States Postal Service, a self-financing federal establishment, is committed to serving every American community by delivering mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. With bipartisan Board of Governors’ oversight, the USPS is executing a 10-year transformation plan called “Delivering for America.” This initiative aims to modernize the postal network, ensure long-term financial stability, significantly enhance service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the USPS as one of the nation’s most cherished and trusted brands.

It’s essential to note that the USPS operates without relying on taxpayer funds for operational expenses. Instead, it sustains its operations by selling postage, products, and services. This financial independence is crucial in fulfilling its mission to provide affordable, reliable, and secure mail and package delivery to all Americans.

The Winter Woodland Animals stamps are a delightful addition to the USPS stamp collection. They celebrate North American wildlife’s beauty and exemplify the USPS’s commitment to delivering more than just mail – it delivers a piece of nature’s wonders right to your doorstep.

