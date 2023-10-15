Maryland residents facing financial constraints in pursuing high-speed internet access now have access to a dual assistance program to bridge the digital divide. The Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a nationwide initiative to provide eligible households with financial support for high-speed web services. In Maryland, this program is supplemented by the state’s Emergency Broadband Benefit, enabling qualified Marylanders to receive up to $45 a month to offset the cost of high-speed internet access.

Maryland is the only state offering broadband subsidy in conjunction with the ACP. The synergy between these two programs is expected to provide significant relief to those in need. However, Uhunoma Edamwen, the digital equity coordinator with the Office of Statewide Broadband, noted that a substantial portion of eligible households in the state has yet to participate in these programs. “There’s about 230,000 households in Maryland that are enrolled out of a total 779,000 eligible households,” Edamwen emphasized. “So there are about 550,000 households not currently enrolled in the ACP program that we do want enrolled.”

These programs ‘ eligibility criteria and application process can be accessed at getinternet.gov.

In an increasingly digitized world, proponents argue that high-speed internet access should be recognized as a vital necessity. From telehealth services to staying connected with loved ones, high-speed internet reduces social isolation and fosters equitable opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the profound implications of the digital divide into sharp focus. Uhunoma Edamwen pointed out that during the pandemic, individuals resorted to using public Wi-Fi, even at places like McDonald’s, to access essential online resources and enable their children to complete their homework. “And we’d like for folks to be able to enjoy those benefits and be able to do what they need to do in life, whether it’s applying for jobs, you know, getting ahead at school, or managing their health care, or paying their bills for that matter at home, on their own time,” Edamwen remarked.

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers monthly internet service fee support and a one-time discount of up to $100 for purchasing laptops, desktops, or tablets from participating providers. This multifaceted approach ensures that residents can access the digital resources and tools they need for education, employment, healthcare, and everyday life.

As Maryland leads the way in addressing the digital divide through the combined efforts of the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program and the state’s Emergency Broadband Benefit, residents are encouraged to explore these opportunities and overcome barriers to high-speed internet access. Bridging the digital divide is crucial to ensuring that all Marylanders can fully participate in the digital age.

