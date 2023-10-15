MARYLAND – As autumn sweeps across Maryland, the National Wildlife Federation is advocating for a novel approach to leaf management, encouraging residents to reconsider the age-old tradition of bagging leaves. To support local ecosystems and curb environmental harm, the federation urges Marylanders to leave a portion of their fallen foliage in place, emphasizing this leaf layer’s critical role in nurturing butterfly and moth larvae.

David Mizejewski, a naturalist for the National Wildlife Federation, highlighted the importance of retaining leaves on lawns to create a vital habitat for overwintering butterfly and moth larvae. This, in turn, helps sustain bird populations by providing them with essential food sources during the spring season.

In its poll of 1,200 people, the National Wildlife Federation found 82% of respondents said they are open to leaving fall leaves in place to benefit wildlife. Credit: Adobe Stock

In an interview, Mizejewski explained, “They cover the roots under the plants, suppress weeds, retain soil moisture. Sounds an awful lot like mulch and fertilizer. But we’ve been trained by the garden industry to ‘get rid of all the leaves,’ and then go buy mulch and fertilizer.”

The National Wildlife Federation conducted a survey that coincided with their campaign, revealing a surprising trend in leaf management. Only one in four individuals opt to leave their leaves untouched, and approximately half of those who engage in leaf removal discard them as waste.

The survey also exposed an obstacle for many homeowners, as 36% of respondents reported being compelled to eliminate leaves due to homeowners’ association regulations or city ordinances. While naturally decomposing on lawns contributes to improved soil quality, Mizejewski underscored the detrimental consequences of throwing leaves in the trash, stating, “Bagging them up and sending them to the landfill actually is a really bad thing. It really contributes some really nasty greenhouse gases to the atmosphere that are a piece of climate change.”

Leaves and other organic waste deposited in landfills undergo decomposition, emitting methane—a potent greenhouse gas known to be substantially more damaging to the environment than carbon dioxide. Mizejewski offered a more eco-friendly alternative, recommending that, if homeowners must remove leaves, they should consider composting or delivering them to a municipal recycling center.

The National Wildlife Federation’s initiative aligns with broader efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of individual actions, illustrating the importance of considering the far-reaching consequences of seemingly routine yard maintenance. The campaign also underscores the potential for residents to significantly impact local ecosystems and combat climate change in their own backyards.

As Marylanders embrace the autumn season and engage in their annual leaf-management routines, the National Wildlife Federation’s message is clear: taking a more environmentally conscious approach to leaves is a small yet impactful step towards preserving local wildlife and mitigating the adverse effects of organic waste in landfills.

Please visit their website to learn more about the National Wildlife Federation’s campaign and find resources on responsible leaf management.

