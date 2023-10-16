LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is set to honor and assist veterans and active service members during the Veterans Resource Day on November 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will occur at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be on-site throughout the event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to provide assistance, answer questions, and aid with claims processing. With over 20 organizations dedicated to serving veterans attending, this event aims to provide a comprehensive resource hub for those who have sacrificed for their nation.

During Veterans Resource Day, attendees can benefit from informative presentations. Navy Federal Credit Union will host a “Protecting Yourself Against Fraud & Identity Theft” session from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. MK9 Service Dogs will present “Learning about Service Animals” in the afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. These sessions are designed to educate and empower veterans and their families on vital topics.

Amid this day filled with valuable information, attendees can enjoy a complimentary lunch provided by Mission BBQ at noon, ensuring everyone’s nutritional needs are met during the event.

For those who want to streamline their experience, online registration is available at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/veterans. Not only does online registration save time, but registrants will also have the chance to win a special prize. It’s important to note that online registration closes at noon on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The success of Veterans Resource Day would not be possible without the generous support of SMECO, the event’s sponsor. St. Mary’s County deeply appreciates SMECO’s commitment to this worthy cause.

To learn more about the event or seek additional information, please get in touch with Sarah Miller, DAHS Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073 or via email at sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov. Veterans Resource Day promises to be a day of support, education, and gratitude for the heroes who have served their nation with honor and dedication.

