Waldorf, MD – In a thrilling display of strategic prowess, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently hosted its eagerly awaited annual fall chess tournament on October 14th at the prestigious Thomas Stone High School. This exciting event drew participants from across the K-12 spectrum, uniting 123 young chess enthusiasts in an intellectual acumen and strategic thinking competition.

The CCPS fall chess tournament has long been a cornerstone event for young chess prodigies in the region, allowing kindergarten to 12th-grade students to demonstrate their chess skills. This year’s edition did not disappoint, as each participant vied for the coveted titles in their respective grade-level divisions. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Credit: Charles County Public Schools Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The tournament adopted a fierce four-round structure, with champions emerging in each grade level. The victors were celebrated and bestowed with the honor of receiving a trophy for their remarkable achievements. All participants, both winners and contenders, went home with medals as a token of recognition for their valiant efforts.

The crowning moments of the event saw the following students rise to the occasion and claim the champion’s title in their respective grade-level divisions:

Kindergarten: Chinenye Onodugo, representing Archbishop Neale School.

First Grade: Shivam Nayak, representing Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

Second Grade: Carter Baker, representing Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

Third Grade: Bentley Thompson, hailing from Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Fourth Grade: Yahya Ziden, representing J.C. Parks Elementary School.

Fifth Grade: Sophia McDonald, showcasing her talents from T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Sixth Grade: Uriah Seger, the undisputed champion from General Smallwood Middle School.

Seventh Grade: Mason Kea, displaying exceptional skill from Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Eighth Grade: Manuabuchi Jason Nkemakolam, proudly representing Davis Middle School.

Freshman: Ayden Henry, a chess sensation from Westlake High School.

Sophomore: Giusepee De Lama, proving his mettle from Thomas Stone High School.

Junior: Caleb Rogalski, representing La Plata High School with finesse.

Senior: Erin Mairs, earning the laurels for Maurice J. McDonough High School.

The CCPS chess tournament is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of young minds coming together to demonstrate their analytical and tactical skills in the game of chess. The event also serves as a platform for students to build critical thinking, strategic planning, and sportsmanship.

This annual chess extravaganza is a testament to the commitment of Charles County Public Schools in promoting intellectual and strategic development among its students. It not only encourages students to hone their chess skills but also fosters an environment of healthy competition and camaraderie.

The tournament’s success can be attributed to the dedication of the young chess enthusiasts, their supportive families, and the educators who nurture their talent. The impressive array of champions from different grade levels reflects the diversity and excellence present within the Charles County Public Schools system.

As the chess pieces were expertly maneuvered and battles were won and lost, the CCPS fall chess tournament once again proved to be a remarkable occasion for students to shine and celebrate their love for the game. This annual tradition is expected to continue inspiring and nurturing the next generation of chess champions in Charles County.

Like this: Like Loading...