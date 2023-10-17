Leonardtown, MD- St. Mary’s County Commissioners President Randy Guy has ordered the St. Mary’s County and State of Maryland Flags to half-staff to honor former County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bridgett, who passed away this week.

Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full staff on October 20, 2023.

The St. Mary’s flag has been ordered to half-staff until the day of internment.

