Leonardtown, MD- Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett, former St. Mary’s County- County Administrator, passed away last night.

Dr. Bridgett had served as the County Administrator from 2013 until her retirement in early 2022. Dr. Bridgett had been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. She took two Leaves of Absence to receive treatment and returned to the job.

“She was much loved. She was committed to her family, work, and community,” said Commissioner President James “Randy” Guy. “She had a standard of excellence like no other. She was honest, forthright, and quick-witted and will be sorely missed. We join with all of county government in expressing our deepest sympathy to her family and friends.”

During her tenure as County Administrator, Dr. Bridgett worked closely with the Commissioners to adhere to and advance their primary missions of investment in public safety, education, and public infrastructure. Key projects included overseeing a $29,618,924 project to renovate and upgrade the Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center and budget approval and design of multiple District Stations for the Sheriff’s Office. Other accomplishments included overseeing the planning and building of many county-owned facilities, including the design-award-winning Leonardtown Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center, Animal Shelter, and several agricultural facilities, including the Barns at New Market and the Regional Agricultural Center.

Dr. Bridgett also maintained county government services during the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding 11 departments and hundreds of employees into successful and productive virtual working environments while providing uninterrupted county services and operations. Dr. Bridgett also developed the St. Mary’s County Roadmap to Recovery, guiding businesses to restore operations during the pandemic.

Under Dr. Bridgett’s leadership, St. Mary’s County Government operated with sound financial principles, annually maintaining a balanced budget, including the Commissioner approved FY2022 budget of $288,664,540. Simultaneously, the county increased bond ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S & P Global.

Dr. Bridgett led an employee-friendly workplace. Over three years, county employees received competitive raises through the Commissioner-approved and county administrator-led phase-in of a compensation study which provided merit increases, cost of living increases, and stipends for those at the top of their grade. She remained keenly aware of compensation parity for County partners, as well – a priority for the Commissioners.

In 2016, Dr. Bridgett initiated the Citizens Academy, a strategic overview of county department operations, programs, and services. The annual nine-week academy has continued to provide participants with an understanding of how their government operates.

“During my career at St. Mary’s County Government, I have had the honor of serving our community and working with the brightest and most resourceful leaders who have an equal passion for public service. Together with the Commissioners, I believe we have shaped a vibrant government that accurately reflects the character and heritage of St. Mary’s County. It has been my distinct pleasure to serve as County Administrator, and I will forever cherish the partnerships and friendships this position has afforded me,” said Dr. Bridgett.

Commissioner President Guy has ordered the Maryland State and St. Mary’s County flags to be flown at half-staff in St. Mary’s County, effective immediately, and returned to full-staff at sunset on the day of Dr. Bridgett’s interment.

