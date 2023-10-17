FORT WASHINGTON, MD – In the early hours of October 15, 2023, a tragic incident unfolded at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Old Fort Road in Fort Washington, Maryland. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is now diligently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that claimed the life of 24-year-old Austin McCollum of Chesapeake Beach.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. when officers responded to a distress call at the aforementioned location. Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the involved driver was traveling northbound on Indian Head Highway when the collision occurred, involving McCollum, who was on foot at the time. The driver responsible for the collision remained at the scene, cooperating with authorities.

Tragically, Austin McCollum did not survive the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident has left the community mourning and raised concerns about pedestrian safety.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively seeking any information that may assist in shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Authorities are urging witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals who provide information can contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, another avenue is available for sharing crucial details. Crime Solvers, a confidential tip line, can be reached at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Information can be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play onto your mobile device. When reporting information, please reference case number 23-0061338.

