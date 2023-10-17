ANNAPOLIS, MD — To bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to high-speed internet, Governor Wes Moore has unveiled plans to allocate $69 million in federal funding to two pioneering programs. These initiatives, Home Stretch for Public Housing and Home Stretch for Difficult-to-Serve Properties, are set to provide internet connectivity to approximately 15,000 previously unserved households across Maryland.

Governor Moore stressed the importance of universal internet access in today’s society, significantly impacting job opportunities and children’s education. He expressed his gratitude for the backing of the U.S. Treasury in this endeavor to create a more inclusive Maryland.

The funds, derived from the U.S. Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund, will support the latest additions to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Statewide Broadband’s Connect Maryland initiative. Since its inception in 2017, this initiative has invested over $300 million in broadband infrastructure and programs. Consequently, it has delivered high-speed internet to 52,000 previously underserved households and businesses statewide.

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day emphasized that these new programs would ensure a home’s geographical location does not limit internet access. He explained that, with the help of local partners, more Marylanders would have access to affordable, high-speed broadband, which he likened to being as essential for economic outcomes as water and sewer systems have been for the past 150 years.

The Home Stretch for Public Housing program is set to receive $45 million, focusing on resolving affordability, accessibility, and service challenges related to broadband internet in public housing across Maryland. The program will allocate funding directly to local jurisdictions with public housing units. This funding will facilitate the installation of broadband facilities, wireless access points, and other eligible broadband components. Each project program must incorporate educational and technical assistance outreach to support adoption. The Office of Statewide Broadband estimates this funding will provide wiring for approximately 10,400 multi-dwelling units throughout the state.

Conversely, the Home Stretch for Difficult-to-Serve Properties program will receive over $24 million in funding, primarily dedicated to last-mile broadband projects. These projects are intended to provide high-speed internet access to remote properties that face challenges in obtaining service due to their distance from broadband infrastructure or other geographic issues discouraging service providers from delivering broadband. Grants will be awarded to counties, which will then subgrant funds to internet service providers for service connection installation and provision. The funding is expected to bring broadband service to 4,600 previously unserved properties across the state.

These financial commitments from the U.S. Treasury come on the heels of Governor Moore’s announcement in June of $267 million in funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to close the digital divide.

For further information about the Office of Statewide Broadband and the programs, visit dhcd.maryland.gov/broadband.

