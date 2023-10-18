Colton’s Point, MD and Piney Point, MD – Two of Maryland’s historic museums, St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, are set to usher in the holiday season with enchanting exhibits and open house events that are sure to delight visitors of all ages.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum nestled at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626, is proud to present its “Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit,” running daily from December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The exhibit will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Museum-goers can immerse themselves in the charm of antique and collectible dolls, including iconic favorites like Barbie and American Girl, alongside classic model trains and vintage toys. The exhibit will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on all operating days. For more details, contact them at 301-769-2222 or visit their Facebook page, SCIMuseum.

Meanwhile, the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, located at 44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point, MD 20674, will celebrate the holiday spirit with its “Holidays at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum” exhibit. This exhibit will run from November 26, 2023, to January 1, 2023, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visitors will be treated to family-friendly holiday tours within the museum and the keeper’s quarters, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you have any inquiries, contact the museum at 301-994-1471 or follow them on Facebook at 1836Light.

For those seeking an extra dose of holiday cheer, St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a “Holiday Open House” on December 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event promises a delightful experience as it marks the opening of the St. Clement’s Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit. Families can enjoy kid-friendly activities, music, refreshments, and more. Children and adults alike can even have the chance to run model trains and admire vintage dolls, including beloved figures like Barbie and American Girl dolls. This event can be reached for inquiries at 301-769-2222 or by visiting SC Museum on Facebook.

Similarly, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is set to kickstart the holiday season with its “Holiday Open House” on November 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event promises family activities, refreshments, and a warm welcome to visitors. It’s an excellent opportunity to enjoy the historic keeper’s quarters and soak in the festive atmosphere. For more information, contact the museum at 301-994-1471 or follow them on Facebook at 1836Light.

Both museums offer a unique blend of history, culture, and holiday spirit, making them perfect destinations for individuals and families looking to create lasting memories during the holiday season. Whether you are drawn to the allure of vintage dolls and model trains or prefer the historic charm of lighthouses, these exhibits and open-house events will surely provide a joyful experience for all.

Don’t miss the chance to step back in time and experience the magic of the holidays in these two remarkable museums. Plan your visit today and revel in the wonder of the season.

