LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Tuesday, October 17, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened for their regular business meeting, commencing with an invocation and the pledge, and swiftly moved through the consent agenda. The session saw the recognition of the U.S. Oyster Festival’s 57th Anniversary and National Disability Employment Awareness Month with official proclamations.

The CSMC also joined forces with the St. Mary’s County Commission for People with Disabilities to acknowledge the recipients of the Commission for People with Disabilities Awards Program. The ceremony honored individuals and organizations in various categories:

Volunteer Award

Winner: Kelly O’Grady

Care Partner Award

Winners: Mindy Rhodes and Carrie Berry

Vicki Brown Award

Winners: Jeffery Hagen and Shayne Gray

Notable Employer Award

Winner: St. James Deli and Spirits

Innovative Program

Winner: St. Inie’s Coffee

During the County Administrator’s time, the Commissioners made significant decisions, including:

Lease Agreement Approval: The lease agreement between the CSMC and John Fluhart for the agricultural use of the Hayden Property was approved, and Commissioner President Guy was authorized to sign related documents. Real Property Purchase: The purchase of real property at 46955 Bradley Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD, was approved, containing 3.508 acres, at the cost of $350,000. Commissioner President Guy was given the authority to sign the Contract of Sale and all other related documents. Bonds Authorization: A resolution authorizing the sale and issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $30 million to fund previously approved capital projects was passed, with Commissioner President Guy authorized to sign any related documents.

Following a brief recess, the Commissioners were presented with an overview of upcoming transportation projects for 2024-2029 by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT’s Consolidated Transportation Program Tour provided valuable insights into the transportation initiatives.

The Commissioners subsequently convened as the Board of Health to receive an update from St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster. Dr. Brewster briefed the Commissioners on various health-related topics, including the ongoing flu season, COVID-19 vaccination efforts, School Based Health Centers, the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, and upcoming health initiatives.

The next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. Detailed information about CSMC decisions and relevant public documents can be accessed through the county government website on BoardDocs.

For those interested, CSMC meetings are open to the public and can be watched live on Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95. Replays are available on Fridays at 6:30 p.m., and meetings can also be viewed on-demand on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For further information on St. Mary’s County Government, please visit the official website at stmaryscountymd.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...