LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 18, 2023) – In a proactive community safety initiative, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) provides free firearm safety kits to county residents. This endeavor follows the signing of an essential legislative act, “Firearm Safety – Storage Requirements and Youth Suicide Prevention, S.B. 858, Jaelynn’s Law,” by Governor Wes Moore in May. The law mandates proper residential firearm storage practices, including using gun locks on all firearms.

The free firearm safety kits consist of cable-style gun locks suitable for various firearms, including handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Additionally, these kits include a safety curriculum to educate residents on the responsible and safe handling of firearms. The distribution of these kits aims to encourage and enable responsible firearm ownership within the St. Mary’s County community.

County residents can obtain these free firearm safety kits at various locations during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The distribution sites are as follows:

SMCSO Headquarters : 23150 Leonard Hall, Leonardtown, MD.

: 23150 Leonard Hall, Leonardtown, MD. SMCSO District 1 Station : 37575 Charlotte Hall Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD.

: 37575 Charlotte Hall Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD. SMCSO District 3 Station : 23125 Camden Way, California, MD.

: 23125 Camden Way, California, MD. SMCSO District 4 Station: 21633 Great Mills Rd., Lexington Park, MD.

It’s important to note that each household can receive up to two free kits, subject to availability and while supplies last. This initiative reflects the SMCSO’s unwavering commitment to enhancing firearm safety awareness and responsible gun ownership practices in the local community.

Jaelynn’s Law, also known as S.B. 858, is a significant piece of legislation aimed at preventing youth suicides and promoting the secure storage of firearms. It was signed into law by Governor Wes Moore in May, and its implications have sparked various safety and awareness efforts, including distributing these safety kits.

The cable-style gun locks included in the kits are versatile, making them suitable for various firearms typically found in households. By securing their firearms with these locks, gun owners can significantly reduce the risk of accidents, unauthorized access, and self-harm involving firearms, thereby enhancing overall safety within the community.

Furthermore, the safety curriculum provided in the kits offers essential guidance on responsible firearm handling and storage practices. This educational component is an essential aspect of the initiative, as it equips residents with the knowledge and skills required to maintain a safe home environment.

The distribution of these free firearm safety kits represents a collaborative effort by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and local authorities to create a safer living environment for all residents. It emphasizes the importance of responsible firearm ownership and underscores the critical role that secure firearm storage plays in preventing accidents, suicides, and unauthorized firearm access.

The SMCSO encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this opportunity to acquire these free firearm safety kits. By doing so, they can actively contribute to a safer, more responsible, and informed community where the importance of firearm safety is upheld.

