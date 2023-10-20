PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 19, 2023 – Calvert County has extended an open invitation to its residents and businesses, urging them to illuminate their homes and buildings in vibrant green during the week of November 6-12, 2023, as a heartfelt gesture of support for military veterans. This initiative is part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide campaign championed by the National Association of Counties, aimed at uniting communities across the United States in honoring and assisting veterans.

Operation Green Light is a robust platform for increasing awareness about the unique challenges veterans face and highlighting the plethora of resources available to them. The week-long event, scheduled just ahead of Veterans Day, offers the Calvert County community an opportunity to show their profound gratitude to those who have bravely served in the armed forces.

Residents and businesses alike are encouraged to join the cause by changing at least one light bulb in their homes or buildings to a striking shade of green. Illuminating a building or home with this vibrant color is symbolic, signifying that veterans’ sacrifices are acknowledged, deeply appreciated, and supported. It’s a powerful way to send a clear message to veterans that they are seen and cherished.

This initiative is an expression of gratitude and a call to action, urging the community to support veterans actively. Whether it’s a simple replacement of an exterior light or a more visible interior light, every green light serves as a beacon of hope and appreciation.

Operation Green Light is a testament to the collective efforts of counties nationwide, all committed to standing by veterans and offering assistance in various forms. The initiative demonstrates the unity and compassion that runs deep within communities, transcending geographical boundaries. It reinforces the notion that we are all in this together when honoring those who have served our country.

For those seeking additional information and resources related to Operation Green Light, veterans can visit the official website at veterans.maryland.gov/operation-green-light. This online platform offers insights into how you can be a part of this impactful movement and make a difference in the lives of veterans.

Calvert County residents can also find valuable resources and information on veterans on the Veterans Affairs Commission (VAC) webpage, available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/VAC. The VAC plays a pivotal role in providing support and guidance to veterans within the county, and its webpage is an excellent resource for those seeking assistance and information.

As November approaches, Calvert County’s “Operation Green Light” is a poignant reminder of the enduring gratitude and support communities nationwide hold for their veterans. Changing a light bulb to green can make a significant difference in the lives of those who have served our country, ensuring that they are seen and cherished and their sacrifices are remembered.

