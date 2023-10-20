PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – In a historic moment, thirteen exceptional women from the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) were honored at the Women of Color (WOC) STEM Conference awards ceremony held on October 14. These awards commend outstanding science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) achievements. This year’s accolades marked the highest number of NAVAIR employees ever to be recognized at the annual event.

The Women of Color STEM Conference is renowned for its commitment to advancing women’s careers in STEM and provides a platform for professional development, networking, and recruitment within the field. Established in 1995, the WOC STEM Awards have celebrated women’s accomplishments in STEM for nearly three decades.

The 2023 WOC STEM Awards showcased the exceptional talent within NAVAIR. The recipients span various categories, recognizing their achievements in finance, technology, community service, and beyond.

Michele J. Estep, a contract specialist at NAVAIR, expressed the significance of these awards, stating, “Women of color have been trailblazers in STEM for a very long time. They had to overcome gender and racial stereotypes even to participate amongst their peers. It’s only recently in they have been recognized for their valuable contributions.”

Estep was honored with the 2023 Top Women in Finance Award. She added, “I am honored to be nominated by my management team and am truly excited that I was selected as a winner in the Top Women in Finance category.”

The Top Women in Finance Award also celebrated Patricia Johnson, PMA-281 foreign military sales business financial manager at NAVAIR, and Kari Pierce, financial management analyst at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

Shari Carroll, a level II integrated product team lead at NAWCAD, received the 2023 Technology All-Stars award, which recognizes seasoned professionals with over 22 years of experience who have excelled both in their workplace and in their communities.

The Community Service Award went to Maria Thorpe, the human systems engineering department director in the Systems Acquisition Group at NAWCAD. This award acknowledges employees who leverage technology to enhance access to job opportunities, education, and services.

Autumn Leake, the chief engineer at the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD), was presented with the Special Recognition Award, recognizing her remarkable contributions beyond her discipline.

The 2023 Technology Rising Stars category celebrated the achievements of young women with 21 years or less of experience in the workforce, who are already making significant contributions to the field. The recipients were Patrice Hopkins, Krisiam Ortiz-Martinez, Veronica Wesson, Marilynn Bell, Khenia Melendez Resendez, Laura Nieves, and Brittany Scott.

These extraordinary women have all demonstrated their dedication to advancing STEM fields and making a lasting impact on society.

Marilynn Bell, a program directorate/undersea directorate at the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD), expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am extremely honored to be selected for the Women of Color Technology Rising Stars award. Being a veteran, I will continue to respect and honor our country by showing up to work and giving my absolute best to ensure that the warfighters receive quality training products.”

The recipients spoke of the significance of their work in supporting the warfighter and their commitment to making a positive difference in the world.

Michele Estep shared her sentiment, saying, “I come to work every day and leave exhausted. But that’s because I pour my heart and soul into the Navy civilian service to support the warfighter. In the end, that’s what we are all here for.”

Autumn Leake acknowledged the importance of mentorship in her career: “Being recognized as a woman of color in STEM awardee is both a humbling and inspiring experience. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only myself but also of my mentors and colleagues.”

The recipients recognized the value of mentors and colleagues who have played a crucial role in their professional journeys.

Bell expressed her gratitude, saying, “These people helped to cultivate my career and change my life.”

Estep also extended her thanks to her mentors and role models, including Emily Harman, Damon McGill, Lakeeta Hill, and Selinda Joyner, who served as sources of inspiration throughout her career.

The recipients hope their achievements will validate their contributions to STEM and promote a more inclusive and equitable workplace for future generations.

Laura Nieves, a logistics deputy assistant program manager at NAWCTSD, emphasized the importance of these awards, stating, “I’m hopeful that this award will be the launch pad for a culture shift in having conversations with leaders at all levels about the importance of the Women of Color in STEM.”

The WOC STEM Awards ceremony is a testament to women’s extraordinary talent and dedication in STEM fields. These remarkable women continue to break barriers and pave the way for future generations of female STEM professionals.

