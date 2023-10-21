LA PLATA, Maryland — The Council of the Town of La Plata is actively searching for a qualified candidate to fill a recently vacated position on the Town Council, following the untimely passing of Councilman James Goldsmith from Ward I. The newly appointed member will serve the remainder of the four-year term, concluding in May 2025.

The Town Council invites applications from interested individuals, with a submission deadline set at noon on Thursday, November 9, 2023. To be considered eligible, applicants must meet specific criteria, including:

Being a qualified voter within the Town of La Plata.

Residing in Councilmanic Ward I of the Town of La Plata for at least one year before the election.

Not being employed by or under the direction of the Town of La Plata, or holding any other employment arrangement that could pose a conflict of interest or compromise the applicant’s impartiality or independence of judgment.

The Town Council will verify all applicants’ Ward 1 residency and voter status before considering their applications. Individuals who wish to confirm their Ward 1 residency and voter status can utilize the online tool provided by the Maryland State Board of Elections at Maryland State Board of Elections Online Tool.

Prospective applicants should know the substantial time commitments expected from Town Council members and apply only if they can meet them. Key responsibilities include:

Regular Meetings: Town Council meetings are held in person on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Tuesdays of each month, starting at 6:00 PM and concluding after 7:00 PM.

Special Meetings: Special meetings may be scheduled outside the regular meeting schedule to accommodate Council members. Additionally, the Town Council participates in the annual budget discussion, a one-day event.

The application process also entails representing the Town Council in an ex-officio capacity on 1-2 citizen boards or commissions. Meetings are typically held monthly. Furthermore, Town Council members are expected to attend Town events and activities in their respective wards, as their schedules permit. They may also attend the Summer and Fall Conferences (3-4 days) of the Maryland Municipal League at the Town’s expense, with other events, travel, and conference fees considered case-by-case.

Applicants must submit the following documents:

A one-page cover letter. A one-page resume. A completed and notarized Financial Disclosure Statement.

A blank Financial Disclosure Statement can be obtained at La Plata Town Hall and must be completed and notarized. All complete applications must be mailed or delivered in person and received at Town Hall (305 Queen Anne St Box 2268, La Plata, MD 20646) by noon on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

All qualifying submissions will undergo review by the Town Council in a closed session scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The appointment/election of the new Council member will take place during the Regular Meeting of the Town Council on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

For any inquiries or concerns regarding the application process, applicants can contact Kelly Phipps, Director of Legislative Services, via email at legislative@townoflaplata.org.

