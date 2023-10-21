WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a tightly contested Patriot League matchup, the Navy men’s soccer team faced a 1-0 defeat at the hands of American University on Wednesday afternoon at Reeves Field. The single goal in the first half, scored by American’s Ethan Boyle in the 26th minute, made all the difference in this showdown.

The Eagles secured their first league victory of the season, improving to an overall record of 4-4-4 and a league record of 1-2-3. On the other side, the Midshipmen concluded a demanding four-game road trip with a season record of 5-6-3 and a league record of 2-2-2.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

The early stages of the match featured a staunch defensive battle, but it was American University that managed to break through in the 26th minute. A well-placed cross by Troy Elgersma into the Navy box found Ethan Boyle, who calmly slotted the ball into the net on the left side, eluding Navy’s junior goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook. Holbrook denied another American University opportunity in the 42nd minute, parrying an Elgersma shot, while Sam Hershey’s effort sailed high in the closing seconds of the first half.

After the halftime break, Navy sophomore Andrew Schug tried to ignite his team’s offense with a pair of chances within the first five minutes. His attempt in the 67th minute marked Navy’s first shot on goal of the match, forcing American University’s Matthew Tibbetts to make a diving save. The Mids had an opportunity from a corner kick in the 84th minute, but the ensuing scramble failed to find the target. In the 86th minute, a shot from Navy’s A.J. Schuetz was blocked.

As the clock wound down, both teams continued to press for goals. In the 88th minute, Sam Hershey’s shot for American University went wide, and in the final moments of the game, the Midshipmen had a chance to equalize, but they were called for offsides.

Navy’s goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook concluded the match with three saves, while American University’s Matthew Tibbetts made a crucial save to secure the victory.

Head Coach Tim O’Donohue shared his thoughts on the match, stating, “American is always a tough team to play against, especially on their home field. We are still fifth in the league standings, but now every game becomes extremely important from here on out. It has been a tough road trip, but I am confident that we can put ourselves in a good spot in the league and win. That starts now, as we need to get back home, perform well on Saturday, and get back to our best form.”

In terms of historical performance, American University now leads Navy in their all-time series by a margin of 16-13-9. Furthermore, Pierce Holbrook’s three saves in this match brought his season total to 50 saves, marking his second consecutive season with 50 or more saves. Notably, this is the first time the Mids have been shut out since their September 11th loss at George Mason.

Looking ahead, Navy is set to return home on Saturday, October 21, to host Holy Cross on Senior Night. The kickoff for the Navy-Crusaders match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. The Midshipmen will be eager to bounce back and regain their form as they continue their Patriot League campaign.

