ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a stunning display of teamwork and talent, the Navy volleyball team secured a convincing three-set victory over Loyola, Wednesday night at the Wesley A. Brown Field House in Annapolis. The Mids (13-5, 5-4) showcased their dominance by posting scores of 25-16, 25-20, and 25-18, dealing a defeat to the Greyhounds (9-11, 4-6).

The standout performers of the evening were none other than the Llewellyn twins, Jamie and Jordan, who together accounted for a remarkable 25 of Navy’s 44 kills during the 75-minute match. Navy head coach Paco Labrador lauded his team’s preparation, saying, “We had a great team meeting this week during which we took a really deep look into some of our key stats through the first half of the league season. To their credit, the team practiced with great focus toward improvement, and that effort showed tonight.”

Set One saw the Mids making a 4-0 run to take a 12-8 lead, with Anna Klemeyer leading the scoring charge. Klemeyer’s remarkable performance included four kills, two of which were off Loyola overpasses, and a block assist, contributing to a 12-1 surge in Navy’s favor.

The second set initially seemed to be heading Navy’s way as they established an 11-5 lead. However, Loyola mounted a comeback, and the score was tied at 15-15, eventually giving the Greyhounds a 17-16 lead. Navy regained control and clinched the set with Jordan Llewellyn’s powerful kills.

In the third set, the Mids took early leads of 9-3 and 13-6, but Loyola fought back to make it a close match, narrowing the margin to three points at 16-13. However, a series of crucial kills by Jamie and Jordan Llewellyn pushed Navy to a 24-17 lead, securing their third-set victory.

Statistically, the Mids displayed their prowess, scoring points on 39 of Loyola’s 56 serves, while the Greyhounds scored on just 37 of Navy’s 73 serves. Navy’s serving performance in the third set was particularly impressive, with a success rate of 78% on Loyola’s serves.

In terms of hitting percentage, Navy outshone Loyola with a .327 hitting percentage, recording 44 kills and just nine attack errors on 107 attempts. In contrast, Loyola had 32 kills and 17 attack errors on 95 swings, resulting in a hitting percentage of .158. Navy also held a solid 8-3 edge in blocks.

The Llewellyn twins took center stage, with Jamie Llewellyn delivering 14 kills and an impressive .414 hitting percentage, along with four digs. Jordan Llewellyn contributed 11 kills, a .258 hitting effort, two aces, seven digs, and five blocks. Averi Miller’s performance was equally noteworthy, as she dished out 34 assists, marking her 2,500th career assist.

Coach Labrador praised Jamie’s exceptional performance, saying, “Jamie took some really incredible swings tonight. She was connecting well with Averi and mixing her swings throughout the match.”

Anna Klemeyer was instrumental on defense, leading Navy with six blocks, while Hannah Hoover demonstrated her agility with a match-best 12 digs. Maggie Bodman also made her presence felt by hitting .500 with six kills and one error over her ten attempts.

Looking ahead, Loyola will face American on Friday night, followed by the Mids traveling to Washington, D.C., to play against American on Saturday night. American recently handed first-place Colgate its only loss of the league season, just two days after the Mids outlasted American in a thrilling five-set match in Annapolis. This sets the stage for an exciting matchup between Navy and American as the Mids continue their quest for success in the league.

