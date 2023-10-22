Waldorf, MD – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) has just dropped an exhilarating bombshell for baseball enthusiasts and fans. The 2024 Regular Season Schedule promises an action-packed summer as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs gear up to host ten thrilling weekend series. This series will be replete with themed nights, giveaways, and the pièce de résistance, a captivating fireworks display every Saturday night.

In the 2023 season, the Blue Crabs teetered on the precipice of another ALPB playoff berth, electrifying fans with stellar performances. Braxton Lee etched his name in history, marking his 1000th career hit during the final game of the 2023 season. Daryl Thompson’s magnificent prowess earned him the distinction of ALPB leader for complete-game shutouts, and he collected his 1000th career strikeout.

However, the 2023 season wasn’t just a showcase of individual talent but a launchpad for several Blue Crabs players into major baseball leagues. The club bid farewell to four standouts as various prestigious organizations purchased their contracts. Michael Wielansky joined the San Francisco Giants on May 30, 2023, Andre Scrubb embarked on a journey with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on June 8, 2023, Mitch Lambson signed up with the WeiChuan Dragons of Taiwan in the Chinese Professional Baseball League on June 11, 2023, and Isaac Mattson’s dreams came true when the Minnesota Twins organization acquired his contract on June 22, 2023.

The 2024 season will be a time of fresh beginnings, with the introduction of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. This move marks the Blue Crabs’ shift into the South Division for the first time in their franchise history. New adversaries and fierce competition await in the South Division, where the Blue Crabs will test their mettle against unfamiliar foes. In the previous season, the Blue Crabs secured a 37-40 record when facing South Division teams, setting the stage for intriguing contests in the upcoming campaign.

To kickstart their 2024 journey, the Blue Crabs will be on the road against the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Thursday, April 25th, followed by an impressive twenty encounters with the same team throughout the season. Subsequently, the Blue Crabs’ Opening Day will be a monumental occasion, scheduled for Tuesday, April 30th, as they face off against the Lexington Counter Clocks. This clash will be the first of twenty-two matchups in the 2024 season.

The 2024 season will also see the Blue Crabs engage in intense battles against the High Point Rockers and the Charleston Dirty Birds, with eighteen showdowns against each formidable opponent. Courtney Knichel, the General Manager of the Blue Crabs, expressed her anticipation and the inherent challenges of the move to the South Division. She noted, “Our move to the South is an exciting one, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a bit intimidating. There are some very good ballplayers over there, and the competition is very high which will lead to some very entertaining contests. The Blue Crabs are ready to go ‘Ring Chasing’ in 2024.”

In terms of performance, the Blue Crabs had more success against North Division teams in 2023, finishing with a commendable 27-22 record. However, the 2024 season will see less of their North Division rivals, thanks to the introduction of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. This move sets the stage for an exciting in-state rivalry. Southern Maryland will host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars six times in July, while visiting the Hagerstown Multi-Use Sports and Events Facility for twelve games. Furthermore, the Blue Crabs are scheduled to play twelve games against their former division rivals, the York Revolution, nine games against the back-to-back ALPB Champion Lancaster Barnstormers, six games against the Long Island Ducks, and three games against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

For fans eager to catch their favorite team in action, the longest homestand of the season will run from May 14th to May 23rd, featuring matchups against North Division teams such as the Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, and York Revolution.

With the stage set for an electrifying 2024 season, baseball aficionados can mark their calendars for what promises to be an unforgettable summer full of excitement and unforgettable moments. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are poised to deliver an unforgettable season in their quest to clinch the ultimate prize.

