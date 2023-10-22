The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is gearing up for its 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, set on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This annual event will be hosted at over 300 collection sites across the Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia (DMV) region. The primary objective of this initiative is to provide a secure and hassle-free method for individuals to discard their unused and expired medications, ultimately mitigating the risk of these drugs ending up in the wrong hands or harming the environment.

In collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, the Take Back Day program has been remarkably successful since its inception, removing over 8,300 tons of unwanted prescription drugs from circulation. This concerted effort not only safeguards public health but is also instrumental in enhancing community safety.

Jarod Forget, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division, highlighted the significance of this event by noting that during the previous event held in April, they managed to collect an impressive 29,500 pounds of prescription drugs. “Take Back events are more important than ever, as many individuals who die from drug poisoning unknowingly took a fake pill laced with fentanyl and many other dangerous drugs,” he emphasized. The DEA has been diligently preparing for the upcoming event and has ensured that more than 300 collection sites are available throughout the DMV region on October 28.

The DEA’s Washington Division seized over 8.3 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl in 2022. Forget underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that “this lethal drug is poisoning our citizens regardless of age, race, residence, or socioeconomic status. Shockingly, the amount of fentanyl, including fake pills and powder, confiscated by our teams and state and local partners would have potentially killed 54% of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia residents.”

During the upcoming Take Back Day event, the DEA and its partners will collect various prescription drugs, including tablets, capsules, and patches. However, they will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid products, like cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers, with caps tightly sealed to prevent leakage. To locate the nearest collection site, individuals can visit the DEA’s webpage at www.deaTakeBackday.com and use the Collection Site Locator.

The DEA also reminded us that legitimate pharmaceutical pills cannot be acquired through social media. The only safe medications are those prescribed directly by trusted medical professionals and dispensed by licensed pharmacists. The agency emphasized “One Pill can Kill” and encouraged individuals to seek additional information and resources, including their Caregiver’s Fact Sheet, by visiting DEA.gov/onepill.

As the DEA prepares for its 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, it stands resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safe disposal of prescription medications and safeguarding the well-being of the DMV community. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and the public are vital in reducing the risks associated with unwanted medications, especially in an era where counterfeit drugs seriously threaten public health and safety.

