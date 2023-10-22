Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health has been granted a substantial five-year award of $2.5 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, aimed at bolstering Alzheimer’s and related dementia prevention and care initiatives across the state. This grant, allocated under the federal Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, enacted in 2018, signifies a significant step in establishing a comprehensive national public health framework to combat Alzheimer’s and related dementias while prioritizing brain health. The grant is effective from September 30, 2023, to September 29, 2028.

Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias constitute a pressing and financially burdensome public health issue, according to Maryland Department of Health Secretary, Laura Herrera Scott. She stressed the urgency of addressing this concern and acknowledged that the grant would be pivotal in supporting communities most affected by these devastating illnesses. Moreover, the grant is expected to alleviate the strain on caregivers and families dealing with Alzheimer’s patients.

The grim reality remains that Alzheimer’s is the fifth-leading cause of death among Americans aged 65 and older, as per National Institutes of Health data. The need for robust preventive and care programs is paramount in the battle against this debilitating disease.

The Maryland Department of Health, in collaboration with the Virginia I. Jones Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Council, plans to employ the awarded funds to monitor and report activities in the Maryland State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias. Additionally, the grant will help expand its “Healthy Brain Aging” awareness campaign to promote early detection and diagnosis and encourage healthy brain aging. The campaign will focus on raising awareness and educating the public on the importance of cognitive health.

In an era where the prevalence of Alzheimer’s and related dementias is on the rise, the importance of early detection and diagnosis cannot be overstated. These conditions significantly burden families and caregivers, both emotionally and financially.

For those interested in learning more about cognitive health, Alzheimer’s disease, and related matters, further information can be found at health.maryland.gov/brainhealth. This resource will provide valuable insights and resources for individuals seeking information on maintaining cognitive health and supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

The Maryland Department of Health grant signifies a substantial investment in the state’s healthcare infrastructure. It will not only expand efforts to combat Alzheimer’s and related dementias but also offer support to families and caregivers who bear the responsibility of caring for individuals suffering from these conditions. With the prevalence of these diseases on the rise, such initiatives are crucial in safeguarding the health and well-being of the aging population and fostering a culture of early detection and intervention in Maryland.

