ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a thrilling rugby showdown, the Navy men’s rugby team (8-0) overcame a challenging start to defeat Air Force (3-3) with a commanding score of 50-8. This exciting clash unfolded on Saturday at the Prusmack Rugby Center in Annapolis, Md., and was marked by a dramatic turnaround in favor of the Navy.

The Falcons seized an early 8-3 lead in the 18th minute, but Navy executed a remarkable comeback, scoring 47 unanswered points to secure their sixth consecutive win over Air Force and maintain their grasp on the prestigious Lt. Col. Kevin Shea Memorial Rugby Cup.

“Obviously, we’re delighted to retain the Lt. Col. Kevin Shea Trophy. It’s very important every year to make sure the trophy stays in Annapolis,” declared Gavin Hickie, the director of rugby. “Tough conditions today made for a start-stop game. We tried a lot of different combinations today, and some of them worked really well. I think our center partnership with Jake Cornelius and Max Smith worked great.”

Navy’s initial lead came from a penalty kick by Kade Williams in the fourth minute, but Air Force, leveraging their experience, controlled the momentum for the next 15 minutes.

However, the Mids’ persistence paid off when they orchestrated a series of strategic plays, leading to a try by Edmund Soeder in the 22nd minute. Williams confidently converted the try, putting Navy ahead 10-8.

Navy continued to dominate the game through well-placed kicks and strong defensive plays. Jake Cornelius extended their lead with a try in the 28th minute, followed by Max Smith, who scored another try just before the 34th minute. With Williams’ conversions, Navy extended their lead to 24-8.

The second half of the game saw resilient defense from both sides, but Navy’s Avion Ganse delivered a stunning 40-meter run to score a try in the 64th minute, further expanding their lead. The game concluded with the Navy maintaining their momentum and securing a 50-8 victory.

Kade Williams was Navy’s leading scorer, contributing 13 points through five successful conversion kicks and a penalty kick.

This impressive win places Navy in a strong position as they prepare for the season’s final three weeks to secure another conference championship. Their next challenge will be against Notre Dame College in their final home game of the fall season. Rugby enthusiasts can anticipate an exciting matchup, with kickoff scheduled for noon at the Prusmack Rugby Center in Annapolis, Md.

The Navy’s exceptional performance in this match highlights their determination and teamwork, ensuring that the Lt. Col. Kevin Shea Memorial Rugby Cup remains in Annapolis for another year.

