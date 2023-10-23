BALTIMORE, MD – In a promising turn of events, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has unveiled Maryland’s latest state jobs and unemployment data. The preliminary survey data, released on October 20, 2023, reveals that Maryland experienced substantial job growth in September, adding 11,200 jobs. This remarkable surge marks the most significant job increase since July 2022. Furthermore, the state’s unemployment rate has decreased to a mere 1.6%, signifying the eighth consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment.

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu expressed her optimism regarding the recent job market trends, stating, “September marks the second month in a row that Maryland has added over 10,000 jobs. The Department of Labor is committed to continuing this strong economic momentum and connecting all Marylanders to good jobs.”

The analysis of the job growth reveals that the Private Education and Health Services sector experienced the most substantial expansion, witnessing an increase of 4,600 jobs. This sector plays a vital role in Maryland’s employment landscape, offering both educational and healthcare opportunities to the state’s residents.

In addition to the Private Education and Health Services sector, various other sectors contributed to the state’s job market recovery. The Public sector added 2,000 jobs, while the Leisure and Hospitality sector saw an increase of 1,800 positions. Professional and Business Services also made a significant impact with 1,200 new jobs, alongside the Other Services sector with 500 jobs.

Additional sectors that experienced growth include Financial Activities (400), Mining, Logging, and Construction (400), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (200), and Manufacturing (100). These increases represent a broad spectrum of industries contributing to Maryland’s economic well-being.

It is important to note that the data released by the BLS is transferred directly to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website, and there may be a slight lag before it becomes available. For those seeking more immediate access to this month’s job data, visiting the BLS website for the most up-to-date information is advisable.

As Maryland continues to exhibit robust job growth and consistently low unemployment rates, the state’s residents can look forward to a promising economic future. To access the current employment situation in Maryland and gain in-depth insights, we encourage readers to visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s official website, where a comprehensive overview of the state’s employment landscape can be found.

In summary, Maryland’s job market has experienced a notable upswing, adding 11,200 jobs in September and reducing the unemployment rate to a remarkable 1.6%. This positive trajectory signals a resilient economy and a commitment to fostering employment opportunities across diverse sectors in the state.

