BALTIMORE, MD – St. John Properties, Inc., a prominent full-service commercial real estate development and management company based in Baltimore, has recently acquired an 82-acre parcel in Waldorf, Maryland. The acquisition marks its debut in Charles County and paves the way for the development of Berry Pointe, a dynamic mixed-use business community. Berry Pointe is poised to offer approximately 635,000 square feet of single-story commercial office, flex/R&D, retail space, and five pad sites.

The project’s first phase is expected to be completed by spring 2025, and upon full realization, Berry Pointe is projected to generate over 2,100 employment opportunities. St. John Properties has plans to speculatively construct 12 buildings speculatively, comprising more than 550,000 square feet of their renowned flex/R&D space and approximately 60,000 square feet of single-story commercial office. The project will also incorporate around 70,000 square feet of retail space to cater to the needs of the business park’s tenants and the wider community, featuring two in-line buildings and five pad sites.

The initial phase of Berry Pointe’s development includes two flex/R&D buildings, totaling about 98,000 square feet and 11,000 square feet of inline retail space, making it nearly 110,000 square feet. Additional development phases, including commercial office buildings and remaining flex/R&D and retail spaces, will be determined based on the pace of leasing. St. John Properties’ flex/R&D offerings are designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of end-users, from high-tech firms with substantial office requirements to light manufacturing, warehousing, government contractors, professional services, and various small businesses.

Andrew M. Roud, St. John Properties’ Regional Partner for Southern Maryland, commented, “Charles County is widely recognized for its strategic positioning near the nation’s Capital and an excellent quality of life for residents and businesses alike. This high-profile and well-located site allows us to deliver in-demand flex, office, and retail product.”

Berry Pointe’s strategic location along Berry Road (MD Route 228) near Crain Highway (US Route 301) is approximately 15 miles from the Interstate 495 Capital Beltway, 18 miles from Alexandria, VA, and 25 miles from the heart of Washington, D.C.

Charles County, where Berry Pointe is situated, is strategically poised to tap into a population of more than 1.5 million individuals residing within a 45-minute commute of Waldorf. The county boasts a population of more than 170,000, with a median age of just under 48 and a labor force exceeding 90,000 employees, complemented by a low unemployment rate of around 4.6 percent.

Kelly Robertson-Slagle, Director of Economic Development for Charles County, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Berry Pointe will offer flex spaces that will give companies the freedom to grow gradually or quickly with flexible sizes, configurations, and lease terms.”

St. John Properties has been on a speculative development streak, breaking ground on nearly one million square feet of space across the United States in the last four consecutive years. The company aims to expand its national portfolio to 40 million square feet within the next 15 years.

St. John Properties, Inc., founded in 1971, has emerged as one of the nation’s largest privately held commercial real estate firms. The company is distinguished by its unwavering commitment to customer service, dedication to green building, and a top-rated workplace culture. Throughout its 52-year history, St. John Properties has developed more than 23 million square feet of flex/R&D, office, retail, and warehouse space and has investments in over 3,000 residential units. The company proudly serves over 2,500 clients in 11 states, managing a real estate portfolio valued at over $5 billion. For further information about the company, visit their website at sjpi.com.

