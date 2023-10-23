LEONARDTOWN, MD – In response to the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and its evolving strains, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have given the green light to distribute an updated COVID-19 vaccine. This newly approved vaccine is designed to combat the latest variants of the virus that are currently in circulation in the United States.

The CDC recommends that most adults and children, as young as six months, receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine during the fall season. Notably, this updated vaccine can be administered simultaneously with the latest flu vaccine, making it convenient for the public to stay protected against COVID-19 and influenza.

One of the significant benefits of this development is that for most individuals, there will be no out-of-pocket costs associated with receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine. Various health insurance plans will cover it, including private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. Furthermore, uninsured children and adults can access this vaccine through the Vaccine for Children and Bridge Access Programs, ensuring broad access for all community members.

To make the updated COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible, it is available through local healthcare providers and pharmacies. The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is involved in this vaccination effort. They will offer the updated vaccine to children between six months and 18 years through scheduled clinics. Detailed information about these clinics can be found on SMCHD’s website at smchd.org/covid-19. Additionally, uninsured adults can receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., by appointment. To schedule an appointment, individuals can contact SMCHD at 301-475-4330.

The importance of vaccination in the fight against COVID-19 remains paramount. Vaccination is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death and may also reduce the risk of developing post-COVID conditions, commonly known as “Long COVID.” Long COVID can manifest as prolonged fatigue, cognitive impairment (“brain fog”), and respiratory issues.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, emphasized the importance of staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination, especially with the vaccine’s new version tailored to combat current strains. Dr. Brewster encouraged individuals to consult with their healthcare providers regarding the timing of this updated vaccine, especially if they have recently been infected with COVID-19 or received a previous COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to these developments, SMCHD is taking proactive measures to ensure children receive essential vaccinations. To this end, the health department will host free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children aged six months to 18 years. No appointments are necessary, making it a hassle-free option for parents. These clinics are replacing the traditional school-based flu vaccine clinics SMCHD provided in partnership with St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

The upcoming clinics have been scheduled as follows:

Friday, October 27 (2:00 – 6:00 p.m) at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub (drive-thru). Saturday, November 4 (12:00 – 3:00 p.m.) at the Charlotte Hall Library. Wednesday, November 8 (3:00 – 6:00 p.m.) at Spring Ridge Middle School School-Based Health Center. Saturday, November 18 (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) at Margaret Brent Middle School School-Based Health Center.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, highlighted the significance of vaccinations in preventing infections and severe illnesses from flu and COVID-19. She urged parents to use these convenient clinics to safeguard their children’s health this fall. Dr. Brewster also noted that local pharmacies and medical practices offer both the flu vaccine and the updated COVID-19 vaccine, although certain age restrictions may apply.

For more information about seasonal flu, please visit smchd.org/flu. Similarly, for comprehensive information about COVID-19, the public can visit smchd.org/covid-19 to find valuable resources and guidance regarding the ongoing pandemic.

As the nation grapples with the evolving challenges of the COVID-19 virus, these developments in vaccines and vaccination clinics offer hope and a proactive approach to public health. It is an encouraging step forward in the ongoing battle against the virus.

