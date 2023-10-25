Prince Frederick, MD – In an inspiring display of community support, more than 700 runners, walkers, volunteers, and cheering spectators painted the streets of Solomons in hues of pink on October 14th, as they participated in CalvertHealth’s 14th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run. The event not only ignited a sense of hope but also shattered fundraising records, generating a staggering $102,000 in donations. These funds will benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care at CalvertHealth, which has recently formed a crucial affiliation with Duke Health for enhanced cancer care services.

The partnership with Duke Health opens up a world of possibilities for patients in the region, providing them access to cutting-edge cancer research, advanced treatment options, and exclusive clinical trials previously only available at renowned cancer institutions across the nation. First place overall women’s winner, Madison McCurry, finished with a time of 19:50 congratulated by CalvertHealth Foundation Board of Trustee Member Barry Friedman and CalvertHealth President and CEO Jeremy Bradford. Credit: CalvertHealth First place overall winner, Carlos Williamson, finished with a time of 17:52! Credit: CalvertHealth Residents of Asbury Solomons, show their continued support for the CalvertHealth 5K having raised over $2,000 for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast and registering XX residents for this year’s walk. Credit: CalvertHealth

Barry Friedman, CalvertHealth Foundation Trustee and Chair of the 5K Committee emphasized that this event is more than a race; it’s an uplifting experience for all involved. Friedman stated, “The 5K is more than just a race, it’s an inspirational and encouraging experience for all participants. It spreads an incredible sense of hope and showcases what an amazing community we have here in Southern Maryland.”

This event holds a special place in the hearts of many participants, as it’s not just a race; it’s a meaningful tribute. People come to show support for their mothers, remember friends, celebrate survivors, and honor loved ones who have battled breast cancer.

Since its inception, the Breast Cancer 5K has been a remarkable success story, raising over $500,000 to support the vital work of the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. These funds have played a pivotal role in the center’s mission to provide the residents of Southern Maryland access to a team of experienced breast health experts and the most advanced medical technology available today.

Denise Bowman, Chair of the CalvertHealth Foundation Board, shared her own breast cancer journey. “We talk about the rates of cancer being higher in our area, and I am one of those statistics,” Bowman disclosed. “I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer at age 55. But I truly believe that CalvertHealth and its cancer care program can create survivors among all of us. I don’t think of the diagnosis. I don’t think of the treatment. I think about being a survivor. I think about being able to continue to live my life.” Bowman encourages all women to get their annual mammograms, underscoring that early detection unquestionably saves lives.

The top finisher overall in the 5K race was 16-year-old Carlos Williamson, who crossed the finish line in an impressive 17 minutes and 52 seconds.

Barry Friedman, on behalf of the 5K Committee, expressed deep gratitude to all the participants and donors for their unwavering support. He also extended a special thank you to the event’s sponsors, including Associates in Radiation Medicine; American Radiology Services; Asbury Solomons; Calvert Internal Medicine Group; City National Bank; Sneade’s Ace Home Center; COA Barrett, LLC; College of Southern Maryland Alumni Association; Dickinson Jewelers; Dunkirk Vision; 231 Farm & Outdoor Sports; A&W Insurance Services, Inc.; Cedar Point Federal Credit Union; Comfort Keepers; Dr. Ramona E. Crowley, in Memory of Dr. Sheldon E. Goldberg; Empire Graphics; Garner Exteriors; Idea Solutions; Mr. Frank and Mrs. Linda Smith; McKinstry Consulting; Parraid, LLC.; Sam Barbieri Webster Group with RE/MAX United Real Estate; Spalding Consulting, Inc.; The Groat Family; A.H. Hatcher; Dixie Miller and Jim Ritter, In Memory of Jay Sorkin and Betty Ritter; KAIROS, Inc.; RE/MAX One, and SMX Tech.

CalvertHealth’s Annual Breast Cancer 5K not only showcases the resilience of a community but also reinforces the significance of coming together to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. The record-breaking funds raised will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, furthering its mission to provide the best possible care for breast cancer patients in Southern Maryland.

