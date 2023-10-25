COLLEGE PARK, Md. – In a gripping matchup of college soccer, the Navy men’s soccer team (5-7-4) faced off against in-state rival Maryland (4-7-3) in a non-conference showdown that saw the Midshipmen ultimately succumb to the Terrapins with a 3-0 scoreline. The match took place on Tuesday night at Ludwig Field, showcasing a tale of two halves that saw Navy’s early dominance turn into a resurgent Maryland offensive display.

In the opening stages of the game, Navy controlled play and threatened to take the lead with several near misses. In the 12th minute, sophomore Bryce Robisch’s header narrowly missed the target, while senior Cristian Coelho and sophomore A.J. Schuetz both unleashed shots on goal in the 20th and 28th minutes, respectively.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

However, Maryland’s revamped lineup thwarted Navy’s early chances. In the third minute, a pair of Navy opportunities were blocked by the Terrapins. Navy’s goalkeeper, Pierce Holbrook, had to make a crucial save against Luke Van Heukelum in the 36th minute to keep the score level. Shortly after, Navy countered with a near-side shot from Andrew Schug, which forced a save from Maryland’s goalkeeper, Saxon Wolcott.

The second half saw a resurgence from the Terps as they reverted to their familiar starting lineup. In the 54th minute, Luke Van Heukelum capitalized on a pass from Kimani Stewart-Baynes to break the scoreless tie. Four minutes later, Max Riley extended Maryland’s lead to 2-0 with a clinical finish inside the box.

Holbrook, Navy’s goalkeeper, displayed his prowess with remarkable saves in the 67th and 74th minutes, denying Stefan Copetti and Stewart-Baynes, respectively. However, Maryland remained relentless, and Riley secured his brace with a goal from a Leon Koehl corner kick in the 77th minute.

Holbrook concluded the match with four important saves, while Wolcott of Maryland ensured the shutout with two saves to his name.

Navy’s Head Coach, Tim O’Donohue, commented on the game, stating, “I thought our possession was really good, and we played well between the 18-yard lines all night, but we needed to take care of our chances in the first half by putting one or two away there. Us not doing that kept them in the game, and they came out hot in the second half and went up 2-0. We played the game well tonight, and we’ve got to move forward.”

With this result, Maryland now holds an 18-13-9 all-time series lead over Navy. Holbrook recorded four or more saves for the seventh time this season, and Schuetz accumulated three-plus shots for the eighth time during the campaign.

Navy’s next challenge is an upcoming Patriot League clash against Colgate, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, in Hamilton, New York, at 7 p.m. The team looks to bounce back from this defeat and focus on their Patriot League campaign.

In a game marked by moments of brilliance and missed opportunities, Maryland emerged victorious, keeping their in-state rivals at bay and delivering an impressive performance in the latter half of the match. The Navy men’s soccer team, despite their good play, will now shift their attention to the future as they prepare for a critical conference encounter.

