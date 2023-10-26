PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In a recent announcement on October 25, 2023, the Calvert County Government proudly revealed its prestigious achievement of the Government Experience Project Award for its groundbreaking Encompass Land Management Online Portal. This accolade, presented by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) during their seventh annual Government Experience Awards, positions Calvert County among the nation’s leading jurisdictions in advancing government service experiences.

The CDG’s annual awards shine a spotlight on government entities that have taken extraordinary measures to enhance the quality of service delivery to their constituents. These remarkable strides are made possible by harnessing state-of-the-art digital tools and technologies, offering citizens a seamless, interactive, and efficient way of accessing crucial services and information.

Calvert County’s Encompass Portal, a technological marvel, seamlessly integrates various features, including electronic document submission and management, secure payment gateways, geospatial data capabilities, responsive design, and robust analytical tools. The success of this innovative portal is evident in improved operational efficiency, heightened accessibility, and, most importantly, increased customer satisfaction.

The Encompass Land Management Online Portal has become a testament to the Calvert County Government’s unwavering commitment to streamlining and enhancing the services provided to its citizens. It stands as a testament to the county’s dedication to improving the engagement and interaction of its residents with land management processes.

The Encompass Portal can be accessed at the following link: encompass.CalvertCountymd.gov.

The Government Experience Project Award is a commendation of the tireless efforts invested by Calvert County Government in optimizing the online experience for its citizens. The CDG honored 39 governments nationwide this year for their remarkable strides in digital government services. Calvert County’s inclusion in this prestigious list underscores its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and service excellence.

The Encompass Portal simplifies processes and enhances the overall quality of interactions between citizens and the county’s land management services. It offers a comprehensive solution by integrating electronic document submission and management, allowing citizens to submit necessary documents online securely. This convenience speeds up the process and reduces the need for physical visits, making services more accessible.

Furthermore, the portal’s incorporation of secure payment gateways simplifies transactions, ensuring that financial interactions are conducted safely and efficiently. Including geospatial data capabilities makes it easier for users to access crucial land-related information, helping them make informed decisions.

Responsive design ensures the portal adapts to different devices and screen sizes, making it accessible to a broader range of users. Additionally, robust analytical tools provide valuable insights into user behavior and preferences, enabling continuous platform improvement.

The Center for Digital Government’s recognition of Calvert County’s Encompass Land Management Online Portal underscores its commitment to serving its residents with distinction. The Government Experience Project Award is a testament to Calvert County’s dedication to embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance the lives of its citizens.

To experience the Encompass Land Management Online Portal and see how Calvert County Government is positively impacting citizen services, visit the portal at encompass.CalvertCountymd.gov.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Calvert County is a beacon of innovation and efficiency, ensuring its residents have easy access to essential services and information. The Government Experience Project Award is a testament to the county’s dedication to providing a superior experience for its citizens while setting a high standard for governments nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...