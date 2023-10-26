The Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium (SMHAC) Executive Director Lucille Walker presented a briefing to Commissioners in La Plata, Maryland, regarding the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area. This heritage area received official designation on January 5, 2023, and its launch was celebrated with federal, state, and local leaders on May 25, 2023.

Walker provided insights into developing the management plan for the heritage area and the various public engagement efforts undertaken. She also highlighted the significant grant funding that supported this heritage designation, totaling an impressive $900,000 over the past four years.

This crucial designation brings an array of opportunities for the Southern Maryland region. Community members are encouraged to visit the dedicated website, www.destinationmaryland.com to learn more about this initiative and its potential impact.

Pension and Retirement Plan Reviews at Commissioner Briefing

In addition to discussing the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, the Commissioner’s meeting also included detailed briefings on the Charles County Pension Plan (CCPP), the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP), and the Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB).

Plan managers presented an overview of the CCPP Annual Investment and Actuarial Review, which covered the contribution summary, funded status, participant statistics, and actuarial funding methods and assumptions. The Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan (SORP), including an economic overview, plan highlights, executive summary, and manager pages, was reviewed. Notably, Commissioners voted to amend the SORP’s investment policy statement to allow for investments in private assets.

The OPEB Annual Investment and Actuarial Review was also discussed, addressing funding and accounting valuation, county contributions, total outlays, participant statistics, and the methods and assumptions used in the review.

Commissioners Discuss Attorney-Client Privilege and Investigative Report

During the meeting, Commissioners discussed the request to waive attorney-client privilege for a second investigative report completed earlier in the year by Bernadette Sargeant, Esq. This report pertained to allegations of discrimination and retaliation by a current Commissioner’s employee.

Attorney Kevin Karpinski guided the Board of Commissioners on considerations for releasing the final report to the public. However, a motion to release the Sargeant report, read it publicly in open session, and waive attorney-client privilege failed to pass, with a 2-2 vote and one abstention.

Approval of Bryans Road Sub Area Plan

A work session during the meeting focused on the Bryans Road Sub Area plan. Staff from the Department of Planning and Growth Management provided a comprehensive plan presentation, including details on community engagement, growth targets, public hearings, public comments, land uses, densities, recommendations, and next steps. Commissioners approved the Bryans Road Sub Area plan with a 3-2 vote.

Public Hearings and Approval Items

Commissioners held public hearings on the Spring 2023 Water and Sewer Category Cycle and the Healthy Meals for Children Bill 2023-(09). They voted to close the record and approve applications for amendments in the water and sewer category cycle. For the Healthy Meals for Children Bill, the record was kept open for 30 days, with a work session scheduled for December 5, 2023.

Several items were approved, including additional Mattawoman Inflow and Infiltration project funding, changes to the Standard Operating Policy (SOP) Protocol for the Charles County Flag, and FY 2024 Commissioner’s Initiatives. Additionally, Potomac Square and Cedarville leases were approved, along with the Wakefield PILOT Agreement.

Action on Boards, Committees, and Commissions

Commissioners made appointments to various boards and committees, including Jeffrey Bossart and Semia Hackett as Citizens Members and Kevin Wedding as the Chair of the Planning Commission. Ivan Hill was appointed District 3 Member of the Charles County Police Accountability Board.

The Commissioner Listening Session and meeting details can be accessed on the official website, and the next Commissioner Session is scheduled for October 31 – November 1, 2023. Citizens with special needs can contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.

The recent Commissioner meeting showcased significant discussions and decisions impacting Southern Maryland’s heritage, pension plans, and community initiatives. These deliberations signify Charles County officials’ ongoing commitment to the region’s betterment.

