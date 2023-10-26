In a momentous ceremony held on October 6, 2023, at the Donnie Williams Center, St. Mary’s Ryken celebrated the induction of 11 distinguished alumni into the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame.

These former student-athletes and dedicated coach were honored for their exceptional contributions to the school’s athletic programs and remarkable achievements in the world of sports. The St. Mary’s Ryken Athletic Hall of Fame, established in 1981, continues to recognize and celebrate individuals who have achieved excellence within the school’s athletic community.

The 2023 inductees include:

Stephanie Dameron Bolin ’10 – Softball John Flowers ’07 – Basketball John Gretz – Cross Country Coach (1973–77) Joe Hatcher ’76 – Cross Country & Track Tim O’Connor ’76 – Cross Country & Track Tom Offenbacher ’74 – Cross Country & Track Roman Pausch ’77 – Cross Country & Track Tyler Smith ’12 – Basketball Reed Sothoron ’00 – Lacrosse Fred Spalding ’78 – Cross Country & Track Tom Spalding ’77 – Cross Country & Track

The Athletic Hall of Fame Committee oversees the nomination process, ensuring that inductees have made significant contributions to the athletic legacy of St. Mary’s Ryken. This honor is a testament to the dedication and passion exhibited by these individuals in their respective sports.

Stephanie Dameron Bolin, a 2010 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken, was a standout pitcher on the school’s softball team. Her impressive list of achievements includes multiple selections to All-County and All-Conference teams, as well as notable recognitions like the Washington Post All-Met Second Team. Stephanie Bolin’s journey continued to Radford University, where she excelled in softball and achieved academic success, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. She has since returned to St. Mary’s Ryken as an English teacher and coach, sharing her passion for the sport and her dedication to her students.

John Flowers, a 2007 graduate, shone as a basketball player at St. Mary’s Ryken. His commitment to the sport paved the way for a successful career at West Virginia University, where he became a college defensive All-American and earned accolades as a Big East Champion. John’s professional journey led him overseas, competing in various countries and even securing championships in Mexico and France. His experience in sports has not only been about competition but also about the invaluable life experiences gained through his athletic pursuits.

John Gretz, who served as the cross-country coach at Ryken High School from 1973 to 1977, was recognized for his exceptional coaching skills and the impact he made on the lives of his athletes. John Gretz’s coaching experience at Ryken instilled a sense of teamwork and dedication in his athletes, resulting in numerous championship victories and a legacy of excellence. His coaching journey extended to the University of Maryland and various educational roles, eventually earning him a well-deserved place in the Prince George’s County Coaches and Friends Association Hall of Fame.

Joe Hatcher, a 1976 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken, expressed his deep appreciation for the lessons he learned through his experience at the school. Cross-country and track played a pivotal role in Joe’s life, teaching him self-discipline, self-control, and the value of hard work. His dedication to athletics continued as he joined the Navy, excelling in boot camp and pursuing a career in law enforcement. His remarkable journey included accolades such as Policeman of the Year for the Anne Arundel County 100 Club and nominations for the Baltimore Sun Newspaper Police Officer of the Year.

Tim O’Connor, another 1976 graduate, discovered his passion for running while at St. Mary’s Ryken. The foundations of discipline, dedication, and a strong work ethic were instilled during his time with the cross-country and track teams. Tim’s pursuit of knowledge led him to Towson University and the U.S. Naval Academy, where he achieved remarkable success in his academic and military endeavors. His impressive career encompassed 26 years in the Navy, followed by 38 years in law enforcement, during which he continued to nurture his love for athletics by coaching cross-country and track.

Tom Offenbacher, a 1974 graduate, fondly recalled his experiences as a member of the cross-country and track teams at Ryken High School. His dedication to these sports paid off as he secured the title of SMAC cross-country champion during his junior and senior years. Tom’s achievements and competitive spirit left a lasting impact on the Ryken community, making a significant contribution to the school’s athletic legacy. His continued commitment to athletics led to success in national cross-country meets and local road running championships in his 50s and 60s.

Roman Pausch, a 1977 graduate, attributed his enduring friendships and a healthy lifestyle to his time as a cross-country runner at St. Mary’s Ryken. He cherished memories of celebrating victories with his teammates and credited athletics with promoting enduring bonds. After high school, Roman pursued degrees in forest resource management, crop physiology, and various career paths, including work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Cornell University. His versatile journey led him to carpentry, stonework, and consultancy work, all while maintaining his love for athletics.

Tyler Smith, a 2012 graduate, played a pivotal role in the rise of girls’ basketball at St. Mary’s Ryken. Her leadership on the court and her unwavering faith were instrumental in her journey from high school to the University of North Carolina Asheville, where she continued to excel in basketball. Her college career saw a remarkable transformation in her team’s performance, and she went on to secure championships and accolades. Today, Tyler works for Crowe, where she continues to be involved in the world of athletics by coaching basketball at various institutions.

Reed Sothoron, a 2000 graduate, was a lacrosse All-American during his senior year at St. Mary’s Ryken. His enduring love for the sport and memorable victories against prominent rivals like St. Albans and Georgetown Prep are etched in his memory. Reed’s dedication to lacrosse carried him to Towson University, where he played an essential role in the team’s remarkable transformation. His accomplishments included conference titles and notable individual recognitions, firmly establishing his legacy as a lacrosse player. Today, Reed continues to be involved in athletics, coaching high school lacrosse and participating in marathons and triathlons.

Fred Spalding, a 1978 graduate, demonstrated a strong commitment to track and cross-country during his time at St. Mary’s Ryken. His dedication to these sports taught him essential life skills, including hard work and perseverance. After graduation, Fred embarked on a career in healthcare and stationary engineering, working at Southern Maryland hospitals for nearly four decades. Fred’s life reflects the values instilled by athletics, and he enjoys hunting, fishing, gardening, and participating in church activities, feeling fulfilled and grateful for his journey.

Tom Spalding, a 1977 graduate, remembers the inspiration he derived from his fellow students at Ryken High School. His participation in track and cross-country instilled a love for active living and a commitment

