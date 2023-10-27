La Plata, Maryland – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has once again solidified its reputation as a top-tier educational institution. It earned accolades from Intelligent.com for its outstanding performance in community colleges. The 2024 rankings by Intelligent.com have placed CSM on prestigious lists of the “Best Community Colleges in Maryland” and the nation’s “Best Online Associate in Information Technology and Systems Degree Programs.”

With an impressive Intelligent.com score of 96.13, CSM has been ranked as the fourth-best community college in Maryland. This recognition is a testament to CSM’s commitment to academic excellence and its dedication to providing quality education.

The report highlighted several key factors contributing to CSM’s high ranking, including its commendable student-faculty ratio of 17:1 and an impressive 95% of the faculty hold master’s or doctoral degrees in their respective fields. Furthermore, the evaluation underscored CSM’s extensive network of over 300 transfer admission agreements with 71 four-year colleges and universities nationwide, providing students with seamless pathways to pursue higher education.

Intelligent.com emphasized the value of an associate degree, stating, “Investing in an associate degree can pay off in the long run.” Citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the report highlighted that individuals with associate degrees earn a median weekly salary of $1,005, significantly more than the median salary of high school diploma holders.

CSM’s remarkable achievements extend beyond traditional on-campus education. The college was also recognized for offering the country’s fourth-best online associate degree program in Information Technology and Systems, boasting an impressive score of 98.04. According to Intelligent.com, earning an associate degree in information technology and systems opens doors to various career opportunities in virtually any industry. The BLS further underscored the potential of these programs, reporting a median annual wage of $91,250 for individuals in this field. Over the next decade, computer and information technology jobs will grow by 11%, making it a promising field for future employment.

Intelligent.com is recognized for its institutional rankings, setting the standard for evaluating online and hybrid programs in the academic world. The rankings are derived from an exclusive methodology that rates each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. These assessments are based on quantitative measures encompassing academic quality, graduation rates, cost, return on investment (ROI), and student resources.

The College of Southern Maryland’s inclusion in these esteemed rankings is a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality education and its unwavering dedication to student success. For those seeking an excellent educational experience, CSM stands out as a premier choice, offering pathways to a brighter future and access to diverse opportunities.

For more information about Intelligent.com’s rankings and methodology, please visit their website at https://www.intelligent.com/.

In a world where education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future, institutions like CSM are at the forefront of driving excellence and providing students with the tools they need to succeed in their academic and professional journeys. As the latest rankings demonstrate, CSM is not only a source of pride for its community but also a symbol of educational distinction within the state of Maryland and across the United States.

