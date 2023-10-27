Western Maryland

As autumn’s colors intensify across the state of Maryland, residents and visitors are eagerly anticipating the peak leaf change. In western Maryland, the mountains are currently displaying bold shades of amber, crimson, and gold. According to Forest Manager Sean Nolan, Garrett County is on the cusp of reaching its peak leaf-peeping conditions. “I can’t say I’ve noticed much change since last week,” he said. “There are certainly colors to see, but the oak trees are still in the early phases of their transition. I would put this week in the ‘near peak’ category again.”

In Frederick County, Cunningham Falls State Park Manager Mark Spurrier exclaims, “Fall has arrived in full splendor.” Cunningham Falls, nestled in the picturesque Catoctin Mountains, offers an ideal spot for viewing the vibrant fall colors. The William Houck Area of the park boasts five easy trails, ranging from a half-mile to two miles in length, providing an excellent opportunity to immerse oneself in the breathtaking scenery. Fall in Cedarville State Forest. Photo by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. A towering red maple displays the phases of leaf change against a sapphire sky in St. Mary’s County. Photo by Project Forester Chase Kolstrom. Leaves of scarlet draw the eye toward Oak Point in Bohemia River State Park. Photo by Park Ranger Lesley Leader. Fall is announcing its presence on Maryland’s Eastern Shore at White Marsh Creek in Queen Anne’s County. Photo by Project Manager Andrew Amoruso. Bountiful sunshine illuminates the golden leaves of hickory trees at Rocks Ridge in Rocks State Park. Photo by Administrative Specialist Dave Gigliotti. King and Queen Seat at Rocks State Park rewards visitors with expansive views of fall foliage. Photo by Administrative Specialist Dave Gigliotti. Sunrise at Piney Mountain in Garrett State Forest on the opening day of the black bear hunting season. Photo by Forest Manager Scott Campbell. Gorgeous autumnal views in Clear Spring. Photo by Forester Aaron Cook. Hunting Creek Lake provides a scenic view of fall color at Cunningham Falls State Park. Photo by Seasonal Ranger Carson Delauter. A golden maple leaf gets its close up along the Cliff Trail in the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park. Photo by Seasonal Ranger Carson Delauter. Hues of russet and copper provide a perfect fall backdrop to the concession center at Cunningham Falls State Park. Photo by Seasonal Ranger Carson Delauter. Beaver pond provides reflection to yellow and orange treetops at Fort Frederick State Park. Photo by Seasonal Ranger Stacey Jones. Miles of trails lined with leaves of spun gold beckon visitors to Northern Garrett County. Photo by Forest Manager Sean Nolan. The treetops of Sword Mountain awaken as the sun rises in Clear Spring. Photo by Forester Aaron Cook.

Meanwhile, Project Manager/Forester Aaron Cook predicts that Washington and Frederick counties will reach peak leaf change next week. He attributes this change to the region’s weather pattern of sun-filled days and crisp, starry nights. “If you get into the woods, rather than taking in the view from afar, it is very colorful and almost overwhelming. Anyone out for a hike on a trail at our parks, or afield hunting game will be able to enjoy the fall colors and smells,” Cook added.

Forest Manager Scott Campbell reports from Potomac-Garrett State Forest that “the lingering green of the oaks has given way to subdued yellow, orange, and brown hues, and the maples are standouts in vibrant yellows and oranges.”

Central Maryland

In central Maryland, Dave Gigliotti, Administrative Specialist at Rocks and Susquehanna State Parks, notes promising signs of change at Rocks State Park. “The golden-hued hickories are particularly noticeable,” he observes. Park visitation to areas like the King and Queen Seat and various trails is increasing as people flock to witness the fall foliage.

For those seeking a peaceful escape, the half-mile trail to Kilgore Falls, Maryland’s second-highest vertical drop waterfall, is a must-visit. Located in Rocks State Park, this non-developed, environmentally sensitive area offers serene and scenic beauty.

Eastern Maryland

On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, signs of leaf change are becoming more apparent as the season progresses. Forest canopies are now adorned with shades of burgundy, yellow, and amber. Pocomoke State Forest’s Pusey Branch Trail, a self-guided interpretive 0.6-mile loop trail, provides hikers with additional information about the various forest communities present on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Northern Maryland

According to Shin Ae, Seasonal Park Ranger at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area and Bohemia River State Park in Cecil County, “Our fall color really got going this week, and it has changed the feeling of a walk in the woods, especially when the sun is shining through the leaves.” Windy weather has created a forest floor covered in “fall confetti.”

A visit to Bohemia State Park offers approximately 5 miles of natural-surface, multi-use trails that traverse various habitats, providing abundant opportunities for recreation and nature exploration.

Southern Maryland

Chase Kolstrom, Project Forester at Cedarville State Forest in Southern Maryland, has observed an increase in fall color. “All of those beautiful colors are really starting to pop much more than last week,” he said. The change is attributed to consistently cooler nighttime temperatures, and more vibrant autumn colors are expected in the coming week.

Cedarville State Forest offers over 19 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and equestrians, winding past loblolly pine plantations, a charcoal kiln, and farm areas with springs and streams.

Photos Sent in by Our Readers

Outdoor enthusiasts across Maryland are encouraged to share photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Selected entries may appear in future editions of the Fall Foliage Report. Photo by Wayne W. in Frederick County Photo by Janet G. Carroll County Photo by Janet G. Carroll County Photo by Junyi Z. in Garrett County

Fall Recreation Spotlight

Maryland State Parks are embracing the Halloween season with a variety of activities for all ages. The Spooky Hollow Hike at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, Halloween Facts and Fun at Patuxent River State Park, and a Spooky Scavenger Hunt at Seneca Creek State Park offer fun-filled options for Halloween enthusiasts.

Watch the Sky

Comet Lemmon is rapidly brightening as it approaches a close pass of Earth next month. Skywatchers can spot it highest in the early-morning hours before sunrise, just beneath the curved handle of the Big Dipper. Lemmon’s location and visibility make it an exciting celestial event for those eager to observe it.

