Annapolis, MD – The Annapolis Symphony Academy (ASA), an educational program under the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in Annapolis, Maryland, has proudly introduced Arnold resident Anthony Valerio as the Director of its newly established ensemble, the Aquarius Wind Ensemble. Valerio, an accomplished musician and educator, brings a wealth of experience to this role.

Valerio’s impressive qualifications include a Bachelor of Music in Horn Performance from West Virginia University, a Maryland Music Education Certificate from Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins, and a Master of Music in Horn Performance from Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University. He has contributed his musical talents as second, fourth, and principal horn in several renowned orchestras, including the U.S. Naval Academy Band, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, Annapolis Opera, Arlington Symphony, Fairfax Symphony, Fairfax Chorale, Maryland Symphony, Prince George’s Philharmonic, Washington Symphonic Brass, and Harrisburg Symphony. Valerio is also a founding member of the Bayfield Brass Quintet, based in Annapolis, Maryland.

In addition to his orchestral achievements, Valerio has an extensive teaching background, having served as a music instructor in various esteemed institutions, including Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel Community College, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Peabody Preparatory, and Salisbury State University. He has maintained a private studio for many years, nurturing young talents in the art of music.

Valerio expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am honored and thrilled to join the ASA family in its newest chapter with the addition of the Aquarius Wind Ensemble! We have assembled a diverse and energetic group of young musicians from age 10–16. They have already demonstrated strong musical and teamwork skills in our first few rehearsals leading up to our debut performance in December. We continue to accept applications from enthusiastic and dedicated students as we increase our membership in the coming months. Our vision for Aquarius is to develop wind and brass students to move on to our advanced Orion Youth Symphony Orchestra. Exciting times are ahead for Aquarius and Annapolis Symphony Academy to be sure!”

Netanel Draiblate, Founder and Director of the Annapolis Symphony Academy, is equally excited about Valerio’s appointment and the opportunities it will bring to Academy students. He expressed his confidence in Valerio’s capabilities, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Valerio as the newest addition to the Annapolis Symphony Academy faculty as the Director of our brand new wind ensemble Aquarius. Anthony (Tony) has extensive educational experience and will bring a new dimension to the Academy by leading, conducting, and coordinating Aquarius activities. We are confident wind and brass students will enjoy learning from, and making music with Anthony this coming academic year. Welcome Tony.”

The Aquarius Wind Ensemble, led by Anthony Valerio, is set to make its debut performance in December. This ensemble, consisting of young musicians aged 10 to 16, is poised to become a vibrant addition to the Annapolis Symphony Academy’s music education programs, fostering the development of talented wind and brass students who may one day advance to the esteemed Orion Youth Symphony Orchestra.

This appointment underscores the commitment of the Annapolis Symphony Academy and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra to provide exceptional educational opportunities and inspire the next generation of musicians in the region. With Anthony Valerio at the helm of the Aquarius Wind Ensemble, the future of classical music education in Annapolis looks promising and harmonious.

Like this: Like Loading...