Edgewater, MD — For one Edgewater resident, the pursuit of fortune through lottery games has been a dedicated endeavor. The elusive dream of hitting the jackpot, however, finally materialized on the evening of October 14, when Lady Luck smiled upon her.

The 46-year-old resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, decided to add a dash of excitement to her routine lottery play by including Power Play and Double Play options on her quick-pick ticket. The modest extra investment of a few additional dollars ultimately transformed her routine into a memorable payday worth $50,000.

The fateful ticket was purchased at Royal Farms #056, a popular local spot situated at 301 Londontown Road in Edgewater. Upon discovering her win, the Anne Arundel County resident experienced a moment of perplexity and doubt, fearing that an error had occurred as none of her selected numbers appeared to match the winning combination. Little did she know that her $4 ticket included a Double Play bet, a fact that momentarily escaped her notice.

The Double Play option is a unique twist in the Powerball game, taking place after the initial drawing. It presents players with a second opportunity to secure a win using the same set of numbers. It was only when lottery officials pointed out the Double Play section of her ticket that the lucky winner realized her good fortune. Upon a review of the Double Play drawing results, it became evident that she had successfully matched four white balls and the Powerball, securing a generous $50,000 as a third-tier prize. This feat now ranks her among the select group of the 11th third-tier Double Play Powerball winners for this year.

Despite her newfound wealth, the Anne Arundel County resident remains level-headed about her winnings. She has modest plans for her windfall, which primarily include settling bills and prudently saving the remainder of the prize money. For the past five years, she has been employed in the procurement field, and when she’s not working or trying her luck with lottery games, she finds joy in cooking and hiking.

