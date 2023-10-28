ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Navy women’s soccer team concluded their 2023 season on a high note with a remarkable third straight victory, defeating Lafayette with a 1-0 score in an intense match at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility on Wednesday night.

In their quest to send off the senior class with a victorious farewell, the Mids showcased the skills of their sophomore players, with Marlee Heaven from Rockville, Md., delivering the game-winning goal just two minutes into the game. Jordan Townsend, from Marriottsville, Md., played a pivotal role in securing the win with a game-clinching save during a corner kick situation in the 87th minute.

In her final collegiate appearance, senior goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher, hailing from Gilbertsville, Pa., made five crucial saves to secure her 16th career shutout.

Head coach Carin Gabarra expressed her pride in the team’s resilience, stating, “I’m proud of the fight that we ended the season with. Things didn’t bounce our way for a while there during the middle of the season, but we kept coming out every day and working hard. With three wins in our last three games, I feel we accomplished that. We played with a lot of heart and passion all year. Tonight was a great way to end the year and send our seniors out.”

The action began swiftly, with Navy taking the lead just 120 seconds into the game. A quick throw-in from Alexa Riddle set up a right-footed cross by Jenna Daunt, which Marlee Heaven capitalized on with a well-executed header into the net, beating Lafayette’s goalkeeper Lindsay Dewar.

Coach Gabarra praised Heaven’s courage, stating, “That goal is Marlee Heaven to a T. She is very courageous in the air. There was no doubt she was going to get in there and challenge for that cross.”

Navy maintained their offensive momentum, recording four of the next five shots. A remarkable free kick by Kassidy Borden in the 16th minute nearly found the back of the net, hitting the crossbar.

The first half ended with Navy holding a 1-0 lead, and they emerged from the locker room eager to extend their advantage. Amanda Graziano, Jenna Daunt, and Emma Romano led the charge with multiple shots on target.

Despite trailing 1-0, Lafayette fought hard in the final part of the second half, with Navy’s defense and goalkeeper Gallagher thwarting all three of their attempts on goal. Gallagher made a spectacular save in the 77th minute, leaping to her right to block Nadia Zaffanella’s shot. In the 87th minute, Jordan Townsend saved the shutout with a dramatic block, ensuring Navy’s victory.

Navy outshot Lafayette 24-17, with a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Mattie Gallagher’s final career shutout marked a remarkable achievement in her time at Annapolis, with 16 clean sheets, ranking fifth all-time in program history. Additionally, she recorded the second-most saves in program history with 278.

The match was particularly special for the eight senior players who bid farewell to the field for the last time, including Kassidy Borden, Jenna Daunt, Chloe Dawson, Sophie Ewing, Kat Healey, Katie Herrmann, and Kieffer Williamson. Over their four-year tenure, the Class of 2024 contributed to 32 victories and played a pivotal role in Navy’s fifth Patriot League Tournament title during their freshman season in the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.

Coach Gabarra praised the senior class, saying, “This is a very special senior class. Not only are they incredible athletes, they have been wonderful for our program on the field, but they’ve been great in the hall and in the classroom. They’re great leaders. Everyone in this program respects them to the highest degree. They’re really going to be missed. They have left a very important chapter in our legacy that won’t be forgotten.”

Navy’s women’s soccer team’s triumphant end to their 2023 season and their heartfelt farewell to the senior class are sure to be remembered as a memorable chapter in the program’s history.

