WALDORF, MD – Get ready to dive into the eerie paranormal world as Paranormal Cirque makes its way to Waldorf, Maryland, from November 9th to November 12th, 2023. Located at the St Charles Towne Center in the parking lot, this thrilling spectacle promises to be a spine-tingling experience.

The circus, known for its unique blend of horror and circus performances, is set to deliver an unforgettable R-rated horror circus experience that will leave audiences screaming for more. With a terrifying White and black Big Top Tent as its backdrop, Paranormal Cirque will offer six shows over four days.

Here is the schedule:

November 9 – Thursday: 7:30 pm

November 10 – Friday: 7:30 pm

November 11 – Saturday: 6:30 pm & 9:30 pm

November 12 – Sunday: 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm

To make the experience even more enticing, visitors can save $5 per ticket by using the promo code “FACE5OFF” when purchasing tickets on their website, www.paranormalcirque.com, or by calling 941-704-8572.

Paranormal Cirque is not your typical circus; it combines elements of the paranormal and horror genres to create a unique and thrilling entertainment experience. From acrobats and illusionists to eerie characters and spine-chilling acts, this circus promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the show.

For those who crave a dash of the macabre and a taste of the supernatural, Paranormal Cirque is the place to be. With its R-rated content, it is not suitable for children under 17, and adult discretion is advised.

The event is set to take place at 11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf, MD 20603, right in the heart of the St Charles Towne Center’s parking lot. The mysterious ambiance of the Big Top Tent adds an extra layer of excitement to the experience, promising a night of unforgettable horror and circus entertainment.

Tickets are already available for purchase, and with the “FACE5OFF” promo code, attendees can secure their tickets at a discounted rate. But, be quick, as the shows are expected to sell out fast due to their unique and limited-run nature.

For those who are seeking a truly extraordinary and chilling experience this November, Paranormal Cirque offers an opportunity to step into the realm of the unknown and experience a horror circus like no other. With its four-day run, attendees have multiple chances to witness the spectacle.

So, if you’re ready to test your limits and experience a spine-tingling adventure, mark your calendars for November 9th to 12th and grab your tickets to Paranormal Cirque. It’s a show that promises to redefine the circus experience and leave you craving more of its eerie and supernatural performances. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to embrace the paranormal in all its spine-chilling glory.

To purchase your tickets and for more information, visit www.paranormalcirque.com or call 941-704-8572. Make sure to use the promo code “FACE5OFF” to save on your tickets and secure your spot in the audience for this unforgettable R-rated horror circus experience.

