Maryland has earned the 11th spot in the United Health Foundation’s recently released 2023 Health of Women and Children Report, signifying commendable progress in women’s and children’s health within the state. However, while there are positive indicators such as a reduction in infant mortality rates and a significant decline in cigarette smoking among women aged 18 to 44, the report also highlights concerning trends, including high levels of unemployment among women and a considerable housing cost burden.

The annual report assesses the state of women’s and children’s health across the United States, offering valuable insights into nonmedical factors that impact health outcomes. Researchers examined 122 measurements from 34 different data sources to compile this comprehensive report.

Maryland’s 11th-place ranking reflects a combination of positive and negative factors. On a positive note, the state has made significant strides in reducing infant mortality and curbing cigarette smoking among women aged 18 to 44. These improvements signify a substantial step forward in safeguarding the health of women and children within the state.

Mia Smith-Bynum, a professor and chair of the Department of Family Science at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, emphasized the importance of considering nonmedical factors when assessing health outcomes. She pointed out that the high numbers of unemployed women in Maryland, coupled with the burden of housing costs, can contribute to heightened stress levels, which often lead to long-term health problems.

Smith-Bynum explained, “The more stress that is on that head of the household, the more that it’s going to show up in their health crises long term. It may not happen in year one of that stress, it may not happen in year two, but year six, seven, eight; that’s when you’re going to start to see the chronic impacts of all of these pressures.”

Nationally, the report found that depression and frequent mental distress have increased among adult women. Maryland has seen a troubling 47% rise in firearm deaths among women aged 20 to 44 between 2016 and 2021. Smith-Bynum connected these increases to a broader sense of desperation prevailing in society.

“When I look at this, and I see what’s happening in the country, particularly with respect to mental health, the social isolation, people are dealing with a lot of distress,” Smith-Bynum observed. “The way that the economy has continued to change, people are feeling more desperate than what we’ve typically seen in prior decades.”

Another concerning aspect revealed by the report is a 21% increase in child poverty in Maryland between 2018 and 2021. These numbers underline the ongoing challenges that the state faces in ensuring the well-being of its youngest residents.

While Maryland has made significant progress in certain areas of women’s and children’s health, it is clear that there are ongoing challenges to address. The report serves as a valuable resource for policymakers and public health officials, providing data-driven insights into the state’s current health landscape. It underscores the importance of addressing nonmedical factors, such as unemployment and housing costs, to improve the overall well-being of women and children in Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...