LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a heartwarming tribute to heroes, the Leonardtown Rotary Club is inviting the public to join them for the annual Flags for Heroes ceremony, set to take place on November 13th at 1 p.m. This meaningful event will unfold on the serene grounds of the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus.

The Flags for Heroes ceremony is a touching tradition where local businesses and individuals come together to honor heroes, both living and deceased, by sponsoring flags that are prominently displayed. Michael Blackwell, President of the Leonardtown Rotary Club, eloquently described the essence of a hero, saying, “A hero can be anyone who makes a positive impression on your life or strives for the betterment of our community.”

The display, which proudly showcases the American flag, will grace the campus lawn from now until December 1st. Each flag will feature keepsake medallions that recognize a hero and acknowledge the generous individuals or businesses that sponsored them. Those interested in participating in this heartwarming initiative can still secure flag sponsorships by visiting the official Leonardtown Rotary Club website at https://leonardtownrotary.org/.

The highlight of this event will be the November 13th ceremony, when the names of the heroes being celebrated will be read aloud, allowing the community to come together and pay their respects. But the significance of Flags for Heroes extends beyond the ceremony. The funds raised during this event will be channeled towards supporting higher education and trade school scholarships for residents of St. Mary’s County, contributing to the growth and development of the local community.

This event is a testament to the power of unity and remembrance, and the Leonardtown Rotary Club’s Flags for Heroes initiative continues to create an enduring impact on the community. To find out more about this meaningful event and how you can get involved, please visit https://leonardtownrotary.org/.

The Flags for Heroes ceremony reminds us that heroes are all around us, and their contributions, big or small, leave a lasting impact on our lives and the community. This annual tradition not only honors these heroes but also extends a helping hand to the next generation of leaders through education scholarships.

As the flags wave proudly at the College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, let us take a moment to reflect on the heroes in our lives and the difference they have made. Join the Leonardtown Rotary Club on November 13th for a heartwarming ceremony that encapsulates the spirit of community and gratitude. For more information, please visit https://leonardtownrotary.org/.

