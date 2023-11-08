Prince Frederick, MD – CalvertHealth, a leading healthcare provider in Maryland, has once again been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care. This prestigious accolade, awarded by Healthgrades, a trusted online resource for healthcare information, marks the hospital’s third consecutive inclusion on the esteemed list. CalvertHealth stands as the sole healthcare facility in Maryland to earn this distinction in the current year.

The announcement underscores CalvertHealth’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional clinical performance and maintaining the highest standards of safe, high-quality patient care. Jeremy Bradford, President, and CEO of CalvertHealth, expressed his pride in the achievement, emphasizing that the hospital’s dedicated team plays a pivotal role in this recognition.

“These distinctions, along with numerous other accolades, are a reflection of CalvertHealth’s outstanding clinical performance and commitment to providing safe, high-quality care,” said Bradford. “The team at CalvertHealth does great work, and I am pleased to see our efforts garnering national attention.”

Healthgrades, renowned for its extensive database of physician and hospital information, is known for its rigorous evaluation criteria. The organization’s Chief Medical Officer, Brad Bowman, stressed the significance of considering hospital quality when making healthcare decisions.

“As consumers navigate their health, it is important to consider a number of factors, including hospital quality, before deciding where to access care,” said Bowman. “Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care recognizes those hospitals that have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes over time, and we applaud their efforts and achievement.”

The America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care award acknowledges hospitals that consistently achieve superior patient outcomes in the treatment of critical conditions. Specifically, it highlights excellence in addressing pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis, and diabetic hospitalizations. Patients and their families seeking comprehensive information on hospital quality can visit Healthgrades.com, where they can access a patient-friendly overview of the methodology used to assess hospital quality.

CalvertHealth’s inclusion on the list of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest standard of care and patient outcomes. The hospital’s dedication to excellence in critical care serves as a testament to its enduring mission to improve the health and well-being of the community it serves.

