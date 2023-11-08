Calvert County, MD – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has officially announced the appointment of Linda Turner as the Deputy County Administrator, effective from October 30, 2023. Turner, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in public administration and local government leadership, is set to bring her expertise to the thriving community of Calvert County.

“With a proven track record of leadership and a commitment to public service, Linda Turner is well positioned to contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of Calvert County,” stated BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, emphasizing the county’s confidence in her ability to lead effectively. As the newly appointed Deputy County Administrator, Turner is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting the county’s administration, ensuring efficient government operations, and collaborating with dedicated staff to address the needs and aspirations of residents.

County Administrator Mark Willis expressed similar sentiments, highlighting the county’s excitement about the appointment. “We are confident that Ms. Turner will bring valuable insights, expertise, and dedication to our county’s leadership team,” he said. Turner’s extensive government expertise and leadership experience are expected to help Calvert County Government grow as an organization, fostering a brighter future for the community.

Before joining Calvert County Government, Linda Turner held significant positions in Prince George’s County, where she gained valuable experience in public service and government operations. She served as a senior advisor to the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Government Operations in the Prince George’s County Office of the County Executive. Her role as the Deputy Director for Policy, Planning, and Public Affairs further solidified her expertise in managing government operations and executing county priorities.

Notably, as the program director for the Prince George’s County Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative, Linda Turner received recognition for her exceptional leadership in community collaboration. Her experience extends to her time as a special assistant to the Chief Administrative Officer in the County Executive’s Office, where she managed overall operations and acted as a vital liaison among key stakeholders.

Linda Turner brings an impressive educational background to her new role, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus. Her commitment to professional development is also evident through her certificate from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education program.

As Calvert County welcomes Linda Turner as its new Deputy County Administrator, the community can anticipate continued growth, efficient government operations, and a dedication to the needs and aspirations of its residents. With her extensive experience and strong commitment to public service, Turner is poised to make a significant impact on the county’s leadership team and contribute to its ongoing success.

For more information about Calvert County and its government leadership, please visit the official website of Calvert County Government: Calvert County Government.

