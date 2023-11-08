LUSBY, MD — Encompass Enterprises, Inc., a family-owned construction company in Lusby, Maryland, has stepped up to the plate by donating a new scoreboard to Patuxent High School. The generous gesture comes just in time for the school’s home football game against Southern High School. The completed scoreboard and signage made its debut last Friday and the home football game against Southern High School.

Owned by Gene and Dawn Benton, residents of Lusby and dedicated supporters of the school and the community, Encompass Enterprises, Inc. has deep-rooted connections to Patuxent High School. Dawn Benton also serves as the school nurse, further exemplifying the family’s commitment to the institution.

The Bentons’ strong ties to Patuxent High School don’t end there. Two of their sons are alumni of the school, while their third son is currently a student, cementing their enduring relationship with the educational establishment.

This act of philanthropy is not a solo endeavor. Encompass Enterprises, Inc. received support and advertising contributions from several local businesses, including Arndt Construction, Maertens Fine Jewelry, VR Group Realty, Shore United Bank, Chick-fil-A First Colony Center, Bay Capital Mortgage – Geoff Ricker, Salsa’s Mexican Cafe, and JTG Electric. This collective effort underscores the strong sense of community spirit present in the region.

The scoreboard itself carries a unique story. It was sourced from The Miami Dolphins’ practice facility, adding a touch of professional sports to Patuxent High School’s sporting arena. The logistics and delivery were efficiently handled by Jim Nelms of Video Screens USA, headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

Perhaps the most heartwarming aspect of this donation is the long-term impact it promises. Mr. and Mrs. Benton have generously pledged to turn over the advertising rights and the income it generates to the Patuxent High School Athletic Department starting in the coming year. This move ensures that the benefits of their generosity will continue to support the school’s athletic programs and endeavors.

TNT Signs & Graphics, a local business based in Huntingtown, Maryland, took care of all the signage work, further highlighting the collaborative spirit of the project.

This act of benevolence by Encompass Enterprises, Inc. and its partners has undoubtedly made a significant difference in the lives of Patuxent High School’s students and the broader community.

In an era where corporate social responsibility and community involvement are increasingly valued, the actions of Encompass Enterprises, Inc. and their fellow supporters serve as a shining example of how local businesses can make a positive impact on their communities. This heartwarming story reminds us that a sense of togetherness and a commitment to the greater good can lead to lasting and meaningful change for everyone involved.

