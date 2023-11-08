LA PLATA, Md. – The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group is stepping up its commitment to women’s health in Southern Maryland by relocating its Women’s Health practice locations to more accessible and spacious facilities. This move aims to provide an improved and more convenient healthcare experience for residents in the region.

The Women’s Health division of UM Charles Regional Medical Group is now welcoming patients at two new locations, specifically tailored to offer top-quality healthcare services. These relocations represent a significant upgrade in facilities and convenience for women in Southern Maryland.

The La Plata office, now situated in the Baldus Building at 101 Charles Street, and the White Plains office, located at 5010 Regency Place, are the two new bases for the Women’s Health practice. The latter, in White Plains, replaces the previous Waldorf office on St. Patrick’s Drive. These changes are set to not only enhance accessibility but also expand the capacity for serving a more significant number of patients. The experienced and caring staff at these Women’s Health practices will now have state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a comfortable and efficient patient experience.

These relocated offices will continue to provide a wide range of services, including obstetric, gynecologic, and well-woman care, ensuring comprehensive healthcare for women at every stage of life.

The new addresses for UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health Practice are as follows:

Women’s Health – La Plata

Address: 101 Charles Street, Suite 104, La Plata, MD 20646

Contact: 301-609-4800

Women’s Health – White Plains

Address: 5010 Regency Place, Suite 301, White Plains, MD 20695

Contact: 301-609-4964

To schedule an appointment at the UM Charles Regional – Women’s Health Practice, patients are encouraged to call the office of the location that suits them best. These facilities will maintain operations from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

This strategic relocation demonstrates the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility for women in Southern Maryland. By offering more extensive, more comfortable, and technologically advanced facilities, the medical group is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care to the region’s women. Patients can now benefit from the convenience of these new locations while receiving the same comprehensive services they have come to expect from UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health.

