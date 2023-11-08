LOTHIAN, Maryland – In a recent incident that unfolded on November 6, 2023, around 9:00 p.m., local law enforcement officers made a significant discovery during a routine traffic stop on Mt Zion Marlboro Road near Southern Maryland Road. The incident led to the arrest of Jermaine Michael Terry, a 41-year-old resident of Waldorf, Maryland.

Upon investigation, officers learned that the vehicle Terry was driving, a gray Nissan Rogue, had been reported stolen in Washington DC. This discovery began a series of events that unveil a troubling connection to a weapons violation.

The gray Nissan Rogue had been reported as stolen in Washington DC, which immediately raised suspicions during the traffic stop. The officers decided to search the vehicle, leading to a startling find – a loaded .45 caliber pistol. The presence of this weapon elevated the situation, leading to Terry’s immediate arrest.

Under the weight of the evidence and the nature of the crimes at hand, Jermaine Michael Terry was placed under arrest. The charges he now faces are directly related to the stolen vehicle and the illegal possession of the loaded firearm. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from stolen vehicles and illegal firearms in our communities.

Jermaine Michael Terry, was taken into custody without incident. Authorities acted swiftly and efficiently to ensure the community’s safety in Lothian.

The timely intervention of officers in this case underscores the importance of diligent and proactive policing. The dangers associated with stolen vehicles and illegal firearms should not be underestimated, and this incident serves as a testament to the dedicated work of our law enforcement personnel in Lothian.

