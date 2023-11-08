Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins / Navy Office of Community Outreach

MERIDIAN, Miss. – Pfc. Danae Ward, a Waldorf, Maryland native, is among the dedicated Marines honing their skills at Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron 1 (MATSS-1), situated at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi. These skilled instructors play a vital role in preparing Marines for combat readiness while fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.

At MATSS-1, Ward is actively learning the essential skills needed to become an aviation support equipment manager. In her own words, she explains her crucial role: “I’ll be responsible for ensuring that my Marine Corps Aviation Squadron has all the required support equipment and specific items needed that are required to perform maintenance on aircraft and ensure they can continue flying and complete their missions.”

A 2022 graduate of Northpoint High School, Ward made the bold decision to join the Marine Corps just 11 months ago. Her initial thoughts leaned towards exploring the Air Force, but it was the unique camaraderie among Marines that swayed her decision. She says, “The camaraderie that I saw from Marines acting like a family, even when they just met each other, convinced me to talk to a Marine recruiter instead.”

Ward’s journey through life in Waldorf instilled values that have been pivotal in her military career. She credits her mother for teaching her self-reliance and self-discipline, qualities that have significantly contributed to her success since enlisting in the Marines.

MATSS-1 Meridian remains committed to cultivating dedicated and motivated Marines. Following boot camp, they provide entry-level “A” school training to students in administration and supply occupational specialties. These specialized courses equip Marines with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their respective roles.

The importance of the Marine Corps in national defense cannot be overstated. Ward acknowledges this significance by emphasizing that Marines are often the first to respond in times of crisis. She notes, “The Marine Corps is important to national defense because we are the first ones to respond in any crisis. If we weren’t there, no one else would be.”

Ward’s personal accomplishments in the Marine Corps are a source of great pride. Among her most significant achievements is graduating from boot camp and earning the title of United States Marine, a remarkable accomplishment that signifies her dedication and commitment to serving her country.

Serving in the Marines holds special meaning for Ward, who describes it as a commitment to be wherever needed, undertake tasks others might shy away from, and always give her best in everything she does. Her journey has been challenging, but the support of her boyfriend has been a constant source of motivation and strength. Ward expresses her gratitude, saying, “I would like to thank my boyfriend. During the whole journey in boot camp, he provided me with love and support and was my ‘why’ to keep going.”

As Waldorf’s own Danae Ward continues to excel in her role as a Marine Corps Aviation Equipment Manager, her story stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of America’s service members, ensuring the nation’s readiness and security.

Like this: Like Loading...