Sylvester Kenneth Price, a 22-year-old resident of California, MD Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

VALLEY LEE, MD – Sylvester Kenneth Price, a 22-year-old resident of California, MD, is facing a litany of charges, including three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, and Second-Degree Assault, following an alarming incident on Friday, November 3, 2023. Price stands accused of deliberately striking a pedestrian with his vehicle and then physically assaulting the victim before fleeing the scene.

The incident unfolded at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Main Way Road in Valley Lee, MD, when Price allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon in a disturbing act of violence. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division swiftly responded to the scene after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

According to a witness at the scene, Price seemingly accelerated his vehicle to strike two adults, one of whom was carrying an infant. The impact of the collision resulted in one adult male being struck by the vehicle. Subsequently, Price exited his vehicle and physically assaulted the injured pedestrian before making a hasty escape from the area.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division promptly took over the case. Detectives confirmed Price’s identity and subsequently secured an arrest warrant for his apprehension. On the same day of the incident, November 3, 2023, at approximately 6:39 p.m., Corporal Daniel Holdsworth successfully arrested Price.

Sylvester Kenneth Price is in custody and being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The charges against him are severe, and the legal proceedings will determine the course of justice in this case.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information regarding the motive behind this disturbing incident or the condition of the injured pedestrian. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed in compliance with privacy regulations.

This shocking event has sent shockwaves through the community as residents grapple with the brazen nature of the alleged crime. As the legal process unfolds, more details may emerge, shedding light on the incident’s circumstances and the potential consequences for Sylvester Kenneth Price.

Further updates on this case are expected as the investigation continues and the legal proceedings progress. St. Mary’s County residents and concerned citizens will be closely following this case to understand the motives and circumstances that led to this shocking act of violence.

