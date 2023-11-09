Rebecca Miller, MSW, newly appointed Interim CEO for Hospice of the Chesapeake

ANNAPOLIS, MD – In a recent announcement, Hospice of the Chesapeake revealed that President and CEO Michael Brady will be stepping down, effective January 30, 2024. This decision follows Brady’s acceptance of a role at a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Brady, who initially joined Hospice of the Chesapeake as Chief Financial Officer in December 2017 and later ascended to President and CEO in early 2021, has presided over remarkable growth and expansion for the organization. Under his leadership, the acquisition of Hospice of the Charles County and Calvert Hospice was successfully navigated, securing Hospice of the Chesapeake’s status as Maryland’s largest independent not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider.

Nancy Smit, Chair of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Board of Directors, expressed her gratitude, stating, “Mike has led the organization during a period of tremendous growth and expansion. We are incredibly grateful for his leadership during the acquisition of Hospice of the Charles County and Calvert Hospice, which secured Hospice of the Chesapeake’s position as the largest independent not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization in the state of Maryland. Mike also carefully navigated the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring patients and families received the care they needed and deserved.”

In light of Brady’s departure, the Board of Directors appointed Rebecca Miller as the Interim President and CEO. Miller, who joined Hospice of the Chesapeake in 2021 as the Chief Operating Officer, brings over 25 years of hospice experience to her new role. She initially assumed the position of Chief Clinical Officer and led the hospice clinical leadership team with a strong emphasis on quality patient care and innovative care solutions. In December 2022, Miller was promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Her extensive career includes roles as Chief Operating Officer for Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care in Illinois, at HopeHealth in Rhode Island, and, most recently, as Illinois Director of Hospice Operations with Advocate Aurora Health Care.

Rebecca Miller is a licensed clinical social worker, earning her Bachelor’s and Master of Social Work degrees from the University of Illinois, Chicago. “I have full confidence that Becky Miller will provide strong leadership and bring valuable insight in this interim role,” said Chair Nancy Smit. The Board of Directors is set to initiate the search for a permanent successor early in 2024.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Sandra Dillon, Director of Communications, at 443-837-1554 or via email at sdillon@hospicechesapeake.org.

