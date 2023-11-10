Calvert County, MD — To shape a future-ready workforce, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) proudly introduces an inventive career advising program that harmonizes with the State’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. Developed in collaboration with the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board, this groundbreaking initiative aims to equip middle and high school students with essential career exploration skills, laying the groundwork for personalized academic and career readiness.

Led by CCPS Career and Technology Academy Principal Carrie Akins, the program seeks to convert schools into hubs of career curiosity, fostering the cultivation of each student’s distinct career identity. Akins emphasizes the transformative nature of the initiative, stating, “Beyond career fairs and classroom guest speakers, our integrated foundational approach builds relationships with students and provides ongoing, personalized career conversations with all secondary students, ensuring they graduate with the necessary skills to evaluate options and create a career pathway for their future.”

Ruthy Davis, Director of the Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board, underscores the program’s significance in realizing the college and career readiness pillar of the Maryland Blueprint. She notes, “We provide school districts with valuable resources, partnerships, and expertise to help students prepare for a successful transition into college and careers.”

Central to CCPS’ career advising program are the recently appointed career advisors in each middle and high school. These advisors collaborate to share ideas and activities, ensuring a cohesive approach across the district.

Nikki Phillips, Career Advisor at Plum Point Middle School, explains her role: “As a career advisor, I work with students to help them gain a better understanding of themselves through career-focused discussions, explorations, and activities. The goal is for students to gain skills to equip them to make career preparations and decisions.”

To maximize outreach, CCPS career advisors proactively engage with students both individually and in classroom settings. Phillips emphasizes the proactive nature of the program, stating, “We are going to students versus waiting for them to come by the counseling office.” Career discussions and activities designed to captivate students will be ongoing throughout the school year.

Danielle Swann, Principal of Plum Point Middle School, highlights the program’s impact: “Our program provides students with the confidence and knowledge to aid them in understanding and shaping their career aspirations, which ultimately guides them towards gainful employment.”

To ensure a seamless transition, all CCPS career counselors convene regularly to align language and strategies consistently across middle and high schools.

In addition to aligning with the State’s Blueprint for Maryland, CCPS’ career advising framework reinforces the School District’s core support strategies of Self-Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Relationship Skills, and Responsible Decision Making.

For further details about CCPS’ work on the Blueprint for Maryland, visit calvertnet.k12.md.us/blueprint. As Calvert County Public Schools propels its students toward a future of possibilities, the transformative career advising program is a testament to the district’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded, career-ready individuals.

